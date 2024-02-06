Someone could say he was, at one point, but now? Not a chance, does DC realizes that he lost twice to Poirier? Who is still active, lost to Khabib, who would be right at home at 165 too...there is no 165lbs division, so you get LW´s, which a few are better than Conor as of right now, i would pick probably 7-8 out of the top 10 to beat him, from 170lbs not many could do the cut, but i would say every top 10 WW that makes the cut to 165lbs beats him at that weight, he is a LW former FW, he isnt that big, despite what his beach muscles would make some people think, he is still short for the division.