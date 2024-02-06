Media Daniel Cormier claims McGregor is the best fighter in the world at 165 pounds

DC claims McGregor may be the best fighter in the world at 165 pounds. Even though McGregor has lost at 155 & 170, he may be the best at 165 according to DC.

 
Fengxian said:
We all have the same expression as Askren listening to DC's argument.
Soooooooo true <45> Last weekend during the fights - DC suddenly started a long monologue about himself and some AIRbnb... Laura after a bit was like, strained okay...'' swift transition back to the fights xD
 
Let's make a middle heavyweight category. DC would be the best 215
 
Corrado Soprano said:

Daniel Cormier claims McGregor is the best fighter in the world at 165 pounds​

Not really.

DC's a huge shill here - yes. It's disgusting, as if he's just read a note from Dana saying "Get some media buzz that'll make it easier for us to give Conor a belt!"

But DC's main argument is that he thinks a new division should be built around a star.

He's not really arguing Conor is all that skilled. He's even saying 165 could be a "BMF division" where the belt doesn't really count.
He's just loosely using arguments like "who knows who the best at 165? Could be anyone - even Conor"
 
God dammit DC. There is no way he really believes that. Even the question of “can you say he’s not the best?” Can be answered definitively with a “yes”
 
DC is a corporate puppet he’s going to say whatever the man operating his mouth motions for him to say.
 
Is this the World Series of ball gargling or what
 
Remove 170 division

Chandler vs McGregor 165 belt
Izzy vs Khamzat 175 belt (Leon Edwards as backup)
Belal vs KO Christapher/Manny Muniz winner for Power Slap WW title

#UFC300
 
Someone could say he was, at one point, but now? Not a chance, does DC realizes that he lost twice to Poirier? Who is still active, lost to Khabib, who would be right at home at 165 too...there is no 165lbs division, so you get LW´s, which a few are better than Conor as of right now, i would pick probably 7-8 out of the top 10 to beat him, from 170lbs not many could do the cut, but i would say every top 10 WW that makes the cut to 165lbs beats him at that weight, he is a LW former FW, he isnt that big, despite what his beach muscles would make some people think, he is still short for the division.
 
IsNormal said:
Not really.

DC's a huge shill here - yes. It's disgusting, as if he's just read a note from Dana saying "Create a belt for Conor!"

But DC's main argument is that he thinks a new division should be built around a star.

He's not really arguing Conor is all that skilled. He's even saying 165 could be a "BMF division" where the belt doesn't really count.
He's just loosely using arguments like "who knows who the best at 165? Could be anyone - even Conor"
Shilling for shilling is an interesting angle.
 
as far as I know he is the only fighter in UFC at that weight class (if that is what he's actually claiming these days)
 
I'm currently, at this very second, the world's best fighter at 182.33455 pounds. Come at me bros...after you weigh in.
 
Let him battle it out with Fatty Paddy Baddy.
 
