  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Daniel Cormier as ESPN Commentator for NCAA Wrestling

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 30, 2015
Messages
13,525
Reaction score
12,582
Gable Steveson, Olympic Gold Medalist, apparently is still competing in the NCAA circuit and got upset by Oklahoma State University (DC, Randy Couture and Mark Munoz' Univ) stud Wyatt Hendrikson.

Cormier is awful at MMA commentary but he seems better fitted for NCAA commentary.



I don't follow NCAA Wrestling but apparently this is a nuclear level event. And it was big enough that Trump was there to congratulate the winner.

0_GettyImages-2205851466.jpg


edit -Wyatt is in the US Air Force too, so I guess that's why Trump was there.

Also, many OSU dudes went into MMA.
en.wikipedia.org

Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestling - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,026
Messages
57,068,577
Members
175,526
Latest member
Thunderian

Share this page

Back
Top