Daniel Cormier as ESPN Commentator for NCAA Wrestling

Gable Steveson, Olympic Gold Medalist, apparently is still competing in the NCAA circuit and got upset by Oklahoma State University (DC, Randy Couture and Mark Munoz' Univ) stud Wyatt Hendrikson.
Cormier is awful at MMA commentary but he seems better fitted for NCAA commentary.
I don't follow NCAA Wrestling but apparently this is a nuclear level event. And it was big enough that Trump was there to congratulate the winner.
edit -Wyatt is in the US Air Force too, so I guess that's why Trump was there.
Also, many OSU dudes went into MMA.
