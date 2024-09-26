Media Daniel Cormier annoyed and almost leaves podcast after Kamaru Usman praises Jon Jones and compares him to Michael Jordan

Its usually pretty painful when MMA guys use sports analogies.
 
Big fat gigantic baby.
 
Is it better to cry after a loss when you're concussed, or to beat your head against a cop car concussing yourself after beating up your lady in front of your kids while yelling and crying?

 
MJ was a gambler and went from a skinny twig in his rookie years to a a buff bodybuilder look during his later years.

Jon Jones is the MJ of MMA.
 
DC thinks about losing to Jones every single day, that wound will never heal :cool:
 
ah yes, michael jordan, definitely not one of the most famous sports assholes in the history of sports or assholes
 
Is it better to cry after a loss when you're concussed, or to beat your head against a cop car concussing yourself after beating up your lady in front of your kids while yelling and crying?

lol Jon was high as a kite and drunk that's why he thought fake crying would work to get him out of an arrest
 
MJ was a gambler and went from a skinny twig in his rookie years to a a buff bodybuilder look during his later years.

Jon Jones is the MJ of MMA.
Jon Jones is black.

He is the Jordan of MMA
 
lol Jon was high as a kite and drunk that's why he thought fake crying would work to get him out of an arrest
Sure, fart guy. I guess you're fine with the beating your lady part. Noted.

How about this one? I guess it's better to cry after you're caught cheating.

 
Sure, fart guy. I guess you're fine with the beating your lady part. Noted.

How about this one? I guess it's better to cry after you're caught cheating.

you're emotional as hell I'm not even going to dignify that beating your lady shit with a response

that's fake too you actually think this dude gives a shit he got an event canceled? LMFAO
 
Is it better to cry after a loss when you're concussed, or to beat your head against a cop car concussing yourself after beating up your lady in front of your kids while yelling and crying?

I'm not surprised mofo's that your not about that life. You're not a Baddy like me and Jon :cool:
 
Daniel Crymier can cry me a river the the da Nile....
 
