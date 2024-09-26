big franklin
Is it better to cry after a loss when you're concussed, or to beat your head against a cop car concussing yourself after beating up your lady in front of your kids while yelling and crying?
DC thinks about losing to Jones every single day, that wound will never heal
MJ was a gambler and went from a skinny twig in his rookie years to a a buff bodybuilder look during his later years.
Jon Jones is the MJ of MMA.
lol Jon was high as a kite and drunk that's why he thought fake crying would work to get him out of an arrest
Sure, fart guy. I guess you're fine with the beating your lady part. Noted.
How about this one? I guess it's better to cry after you're caught cheating.
