Media Daniel Cormier and Chris Weidman flabbergasted by Conor Mcgregor fact

koa pomaikai

Blue Belt
Jul 23, 2024
892
2,090
They discuss amazing UFC records prior to 318, when it came to Mcgregor’s record, everyone’s jaw dropped in shock.

Daniel Cormier almost refuses to believe it, him and Jones couldn’t even break a million ppv but McGregor has 8x in a row, 9x if you count Mayweather.

Chris Weidman and Paul Felder just drooling at the mere thought of that many PPVs.



Conor McGregor's monster PPV record leaves Daniel Cormier in disbelief

Conor McGregor has a massive PPV record
1752867568975.png

  • UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor – 1.2M buys
  • UFC 196: McGregor vs. Diaz I – 1.317M buys
  • UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor II – 1.65M buys
  • UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor – 1.3M buys
  • UFC 229: McGregor vs. Khabib – 2.4M buys
  • UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone – 1.35M buys
  • UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor II – 1.5M buys
  • UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor III – 1.8M buys
 
bloodyelbow.com

bloodyelbow.com


And this is why Sherdog forum is full of threads about McGregor's dick because everyone is on his nuts
 
How can you not think Conor did over a milion everytime. Global Rocksuperstar
 
Aldo vs. McGregor
Alvarez vs. McGregor
McGregor vs. Diaz
McGregor vs. Cerrone
Poirier vs. McGregor 3
Diaz vs. McGregor 2
Poirier vs. McGregor 2
Khabib vs. McGregor
 
People love to hate him. Conor is the trainwreck that keeps on giving...
 
Are they doing the streamer fake overreaction thing or did they really not know that?

It’s almost hard to remember what his public image was since he has become such an openly degenerate, embarrassment

But he was the biggest star MMA has ever or potentially will ever have by miles… I know a lot of you guys hated him from beginning to end, but his run was something special to watch if you were able to appreciate it
 
Love him or hate him, Conor was the transition to the entertainment business & did a great job of doing so.
 
Never underestimate the power of "White dollars" on the Western market. It's our largest American demographic. Anyone who speaks fluent English and has an appearance the majority can latch onto, is potentially the sports next biggest superstar.
Just look at the WNBA and all the folks who suddenly pretend to care about that terribly unathletic sport 😑

The UFC would be wise to scour the earth for some new "fan friendly talent"... 👻
 
And this is why Sherdog forum is full of threads about McGregor's dick because everyone is on his nuts
He was popular. People really don't understand the significance of the Irish part ... Every goofball white dude in America that thinks he's part Irish bought every single one of those pay-per-views. A lot of them probably have shamrock tattoos on their neck or calves.
 
