They discuss amazing UFC records prior to 318, when it came to Mcgregor’s record, everyone’s jaw dropped in shock.
Daniel Cormier almost refuses to believe it, him and Jones couldn’t even break a million ppv but McGregor has 8x in a row, 9x if you count Mayweather.
Chris Weidman and Paul Felder just drooling at the mere thought of that many PPVs.
- UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor – 1.2M buys
- UFC 196: McGregor vs. Diaz I – 1.317M buys
- UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor II – 1.65M buys
- UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor – 1.3M buys
- UFC 229: McGregor vs. Khabib – 2.4M buys
- UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone – 1.35M buys
- UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor II – 1.5M buys
- UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor III – 1.8M buys
