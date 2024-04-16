The thing that has to be understood is Alex is NOT a MW. Whether he made weight, or not. He was clearly one of the biggest weight cutters ever in the UFC when he fought at MW.



He’s accomplished a LOT in a short time. But a LOT of people believe consecutive title defences is harder to do than winning a second belt at a higher weight.



Alex just defended which is good. He wasn’t able to do that at MW. The odds are stacked against him winning the HW title. But, it’s certainly possible. His best shot at that is obviously a free TS at HW. Because I’m not sure he could beat a top contender at HW. Like he did at LHW, to earn a HW TS.



I just don’t think it’s likely. But it is possible. If, or when he signs for either a number 1 contender fight, or a free TS at HW. Then I’ll be able to say more.



But imo, winning the HW title wouldn’t make him the best ever. It would be remarkable, but without the defences behind the titles. They don’t mean as much.



And DC is just being his ridiculous shill self. I give zero fucks what he says about anything.