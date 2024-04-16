Media Daniel Cormier And Chael Sonnen: "There's No Conversation" Alex Pereira Is GOAT If Wins Third Belt

Is he?
He'd be the first 3 division champ in UFC history, doesn't have much defenses however.

Full Video:
 
I think that's silly. No, he wouldn't be the GOAT for being the first 3-division champ.
 
I LOVE Alex
But this talk is NONSENSE
Until he actually win the 3rd belt

Chal and DC.. LOL

Talk about shills and snake oil sellers

Good, fuck 'em
 
krelianx said:
I think that's silly. No, he wouldn't be the GOAT for being the first 3-division champ.
He'd have to knock Jones specifically out becoming a 3 division champ in the process to enter the conversation.
 
Black9 said:
Is he?
He'd be the first 3 division champ in UFC history, doesn't have much defenses however.

Full Video:
I think if Poatan gets 3 titles he'll be one of the GOATs, just because it's never been done before, but not THE GOAT

Winning and defending your belt, ruling the division with an iron fist and destroying the career aspirations of challenges >>> winning 3 titles but not defending them multiple times
 
The thing that has to be understood is Alex is NOT a MW. Whether he made weight, or not. He was clearly one of the biggest weight cutters ever in the UFC when he fought at MW.

He’s accomplished a LOT in a short time. But a LOT of people believe consecutive title defences is harder to do than winning a second belt at a higher weight.

Alex just defended which is good. He wasn’t able to do that at MW. The odds are stacked against him winning the HW title. But, it’s certainly possible. His best shot at that is obviously a free TS at HW. Because I’m not sure he could beat a top contender at HW. Like he did at LHW, to earn a HW TS.

I just don’t think it’s likely. But it is possible. If, or when he signs for either a number 1 contender fight, or a free TS at HW. Then I’ll be able to say more.

But imo, winning the HW title wouldn’t make him the best ever. It would be remarkable, but without the defences behind the titles. They don’t mean as much.

And DC is just being his ridiculous shill self. I give zero fucks what he says about anything.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
I think if Poatan gets 3 titles he'll be one of the GOATs, just because it's never been done before, but not THE GOAT

Winning and defending your belt, ruling the division with an iron fist and destroying the career aspirations of challenges >>> winning 3 titles but not defending them multiple times
Even if it's Jon Jones the one he knocks out?
I'm sure Dana can throw enough money at Jones to take the fight as itll be an all-time legacy type of fight.
 
Alex trying to take everything Aspinall has worked for.
 
Idk about GOAT but he's accomplished a lot for someone coming from another sport to MMA
 
J'Ghasta said:
He'd have to knock Jones specifically out becoming a 3 division champ in the process to enter the conversation.
I don't think that would suffice either. GSP, Jones, DJ have still more impressive resumes.
 
franquito said:
Chael and DC agreeing on this.
Must mean Dana is already shooting a promo for Aspinall vs Poatan for the all-new "Greatest Ever" belt
I do think they would rather do that than Aspinall vs Blaydes 2 for UFC 304.
 
