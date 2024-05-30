Media Daniel Cormier: Alex Pereira could become Olympic Champion in wrestling with "2 years training"

- Says Pereira is "so strong" and could become champion in 97KG weight category with 2 years training
- Makhachev says DC doesn't actually believe what he's saying
- Makhachev says put Pereira in their with Ankalaev and he takes him down easy
- Cormier refers to the "wrestler" Jan Blachowicz that Pereira fought, Makhachev cites how many times Ankalaev took him down
- Makhachev says Dagestan has another level of wrestling
 
Just coz Alex destroyed dc with that takedown now dc sucking off Alex??

This is lame as fuck and dc needs to be punished for pushing this narrative.

For shits. And giggles let him face winner of jones/stipe so this fat fuck can cry again after he loses to either of them.
 
DC just says bullshit all day lol
 
Just when you think DC cant shell out worse than last time he never disapoints.
 
It's insane how bad he is at just talking about stuff. And he's paid to do it somehow. Astonishing
 
