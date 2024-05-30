



- Says Pereira is "so strong" and could become champion in 97KG weight category with 2 years training

- Makhachev says DC doesn't actually believe what he's saying

- Makhachev says put Pereira in their with Ankalaev and he takes him down easy

- Cormier refers to the "wrestler" Jan Blachowicz that Pereira fought, Makhachev cites how many times Ankalaev took him down

- Makhachev says Dagestan has another level of wrestling