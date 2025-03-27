Dana's Contender Series 2025 thread

TCE

TCE

"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
Joined
Sep 17, 2005
Messages
21,043
Reaction score
21,925
Summer is approaching which means DWCS season 9 will also be approaching.

Anyone have any rumours or sources yet on who will be on this season?

I'll keep this post updated with any news on fights and fighters signed to compete.

@Hellowhosthat @BoxerMaurits
 
TCE said:
Summer is approaching which means DWCS season 9 will also be approaching.

Anyone have any rumours or sources yet on who will be on this season?

I'll keep this post updated with any news on fights and fighters signed to compete.

@Hellowhosthat @BoxerMaurits
Click to expand...

Its usually about May time when stuff starts coming through.
 
  • Like
Reactions: TCE
TCE said:
Damn, I was too eager, haha.

I wish they had a winter/spring show as well as the summer/autumn show.

Do love the CS.
Click to expand...

The road to UFC info for this year came out today if you can be bothered to do that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,294
Messages
57,088,044
Members
175,535
Latest member
razorbaq

Share this page

Back
Top