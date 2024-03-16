Dana White's PowerSlap nominated for promotional award and television content award + some MMA nominations

MOST DISGUSTING PROMOTIONAL TACTIC

WWE enabling Vince McMahon and him being back in power / TKO keeping him in position of power 197 WWE Continued relationship with Saudi Arabia 140 NWA cocaine spot on PPV 89 Powerslap and continuing on TV after Dana White slapped his wife 83 AEW signing Ric Flair 49 WORST TELEVISION SHOW

NWA POWERR 194** WWE Raw 176 WWE NXT 112 Powerslap: Road to the Title 109 AEW Rampage 80 Click to expand...

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS MOST VALUABLE

JON JONES (57) 474 Islam Makhachev (51) 472 Leon Edwards (34) 332 Israel Adesanya (33) 224 Sean Strickland (18) 139

MOST OUTSTANDING FIGHTER OF THE YEAR

ISLAM MAKHACHEV (129) 793 Leon Edwards (26) 367 Sean Strickland (32) 306 Alex Pereira (10) 114 Jon Jones (6) 79 MMA FIGHT OF THE YEAR

ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI VS. ISLAM MAKHACHEV 2/11 PERTH, AUSTRALIA (164) 822 Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Moreno 7/8 Las Vegas (7) 285 Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev 3/18 London (2) 171 Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhimonov 3/4 Las Vegas (3) 91 Jamahal Hill vs. Glover Teixeira 2/21 Rio de Janeiro (8) 83 ==

BEST BOX OFFICE DRAW MMA

JON JONES Israel Adesanya Islam Makhachev Click to expand...

It's understandable that he lost to Vince, but it's impossible to understand how he wasn't #2 or the winner of Worst Television Show. My boi Dana deserves to win all the terrible awards for his shittiness.Other MMA content:I'm pretty sure these votes would have gone much differently among actual MMA fans.