Dana White's PowerSlap nominated for promotional award and television content award + some MMA nominations

2023 Wrestling Observer Awards


MOST DISGUSTING PROMOTIONAL TACTIC
  1. WWE enabling Vince McMahon and him being back in power / TKO keeping him in position of power 197
  2. WWE Continued relationship with Saudi Arabia 140
  3. NWA cocaine spot on PPV 89
  4. Powerslap and continuing on TV after Dana White slapped his wife 83
  5. AEW signing Ric Flair 49
WORST TELEVISION SHOW
  1. NWA POWERR 194**
  2. WWE Raw 176
  3. WWE NXT 112
  4. Powerslap: Road to the Title 109
  5. AEW Rampage 80
It's understandable that he lost to Vince, but it's impossible to understand how he wasn't #2 or the winner of Worst Television Show. My boi Dana deserves to win all the terrible awards for his shittiness.

Other MMA content:

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS MOST VALUABLE
  1. JON JONES (57) 474
  2. Islam Makhachev (51) 472
  3. Leon Edwards (34) 332
  4. Israel Adesanya (33) 224
  5. Sean Strickland (18) 139

MOST OUTSTANDING FIGHTER OF THE YEAR
  1. ISLAM MAKHACHEV (129) 793
  2. Leon Edwards (26) 367
  3. Sean Strickland (32) 306
  4. Alex Pereira (10) 114
  5. Jon Jones (6) 79
MMA FIGHT OF THE YEAR
  1. ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI VS. ISLAM MAKHACHEV 2/11 PERTH, AUSTRALIA (164) 822
  2. Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Moreno 7/8 Las Vegas (7) 285
  3. Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev 3/18 London (2) 171
  4. Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhimonov 3/4 Las Vegas (3) 91
  5. Jamahal Hill vs. Glover Teixeira 2/21 Rio de Janeiro (8) 83 ==

BEST BOX OFFICE DRAW MMA
  1. JON JONES
  2. Israel Adesanya
  3. Islam Makhachev
I'm pretty sure these votes would have gone much differently among actual MMA fans.
 
just lol

595970.jpg
 
Did Dana ever put out that big media exposé he threatened? That was more interesting than anything PowerSlap related, at least for me...
 
I'm genuinely surprised that PowerSlap is still going at this stage. Thought it would already have died by now.
 
