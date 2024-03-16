Dana White's PowerSlap nominated for promotional award and television content award + some MMA nominations

don't ask
2023 Wrestling Observer Awards
It's understandable that he lost to Vince, but it's impossible to understand how he wasn't #2 or the winner of Worst Television Show. My boi Dana deserves to win all the terrible awards for his shittiness.
Other MMA content:
I'm pretty sure these votes would have gone much differently among actual MMA fans.
MOST DISGUSTING PROMOTIONAL TACTIC
WORST TELEVISION SHOW
- WWE enabling Vince McMahon and him being back in power / TKO keeping him in position of power 197
- WWE Continued relationship with Saudi Arabia 140
- NWA cocaine spot on PPV 89
- Powerslap and continuing on TV after Dana White slapped his wife 83
- AEW signing Ric Flair 49
- NWA POWERR 194**
- WWE Raw 176
- WWE NXT 112
- Powerslap: Road to the Title 109
- AEW Rampage 80
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS MOST VALUABLE
- JON JONES (57) 474
- Islam Makhachev (51) 472
- Leon Edwards (34) 332
- Israel Adesanya (33) 224
- Sean Strickland (18) 139
MOST OUTSTANDING FIGHTER OF THE YEAR
MMA FIGHT OF THE YEAR
- ISLAM MAKHACHEV (129) 793
- Leon Edwards (26) 367
- Sean Strickland (32) 306
- Alex Pereira (10) 114
- Jon Jones (6) 79
- ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI VS. ISLAM MAKHACHEV 2/11 PERTH, AUSTRALIA (164) 822
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Moreno 7/8 Las Vegas (7) 285
- Justin Gaethje vs. Rafael Fiziev 3/18 London (2) 171
- Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhimonov 3/4 Las Vegas (3) 91
- Jamahal Hill vs. Glover Teixeira 2/21 Rio de Janeiro (8) 83 ==
BEST BOX OFFICE DRAW MMA
- JON JONES
- Israel Adesanya
- Islam Makhachev
I'm pretty sure these votes would have gone much differently among actual MMA fans.