Media Dana White's Post-Fight Conversation with Jack Della Maddalena Revealed

generated-image-83-1140x641.jpg

Listen closely... 👀

Jack Della Maddalena spoke to Dana White and the UFC matchmakers immediately after his victory!#UFC315 pic.twitter.com/E6HDZ8cjFk

— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) May 11, 2025
Click to expand...


Jack Della Maddalena’s post fight conversation with Ultimate Fighting Championship brass was recently revealed.

Maddalena challenged Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title in the main event at UFC 315 on Saturday in Canada. Maddalena likely got the shot by a stroke of luck, as the originally expected contender, Shavkat Rakhmonov, couldn’t accept the booking due to an injury. An underdog going into the matchup, Maddalena shocked the world with a “Fight of the Night” unanimous decision win. The newly-crowned champ then got a video call with UFC CEO Dana White and exec Hunter Campbell, footage of which has been made public.

As was expected, Maddalena asked White if his first title defense will be against lightweight champ Islam Makhachev, preferably in his home country of Australia. However, White did not give any immediate guarantee and said it’ll be figured out. Both parties then expressed their gratitude to each other, promising to catch up soon again.

Maddalena: Islam Makhachev next right? In Perth?
White : We’ll get that figured out.
Maddalena: Let’s go Dana, thanks Hunter, I’ll talk to you guys soon.

While Makhachev has expressed double-champ aspirations for a while now, he was unwilling to fight his friend Muhammad. The Dagestani immediately teased a move up after Muhammad was dethroned by Maddalena at UFC 315. Meanwhile, White previously said Makhachev would defend his lightweight title against former featherweight champ Ilia Topuria if Muhammad retained the welterweight title. While the road is seemingly clear for Makhachev to aim for the 170-pound belt, it remains to be seen what the UFC matchmakers have planned.

Dana White's Post-Fight Conversation with Jack Della Maddalena Revealed

Jack Della Maddalena's post fight conversation with Ultimate Fighting Championship brass was recently revealed.
Oh hell no, not Perth that shit hole, only Sydney or Melbourne.
Perth has too many dumb rules, Islam already fought there, their arenas are much smaller, with Sydney and Melbourne, ticket sales would much better, PPV through the roof, and the crowds won't be one sided.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
"There's a 27k and a hot dog brander in your bag, kid. Un fucking believable"
Click to expand...
I'd take it. You know how rare the UFC hot dog brander is?

No lie, I've been searching for one for the last few years, and they just do not exist out there.

To everyone: If a forum member has one, used or new (as long as it's not disgusting or rusted) I will gladly purchase it from you and, I dunno, plat you or something.
 
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
Oh hell no, not Perth that shit hole, only Sydney or Melbourne.
Perth has too many dumb rules, Islam already fought there, their arenas are much smaller, with Sydney and Melbourne, ticket sales would much better, PPV through the roof, and the crowds won't be one sided.
Click to expand...
I'm not sure this fight happens. Dana is about to throw a mint at Islam to make the Topuria fight happen at International Fight Week.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
I'm not sure this fight happens. Dana is about to throw a mint at Islam to make the Topuria fight happen at International Fight Week.
Click to expand...

I thought about that, i think its possible Islam plan is to fight in July then fight in October.
He said he already started his camp, earlier in the year he said he will fight three times, and this weekend he said he would not vacate meaning to me he will defend in July, then go for double champ status in September October.
 
JayPettryMMA said:
I'd take it. You know how rare the UFC hot dog brander is?

No lie, I've been searching for one for the last few years, and they just do not exist out there.

To everyone: If a forum member has one, used or new (as long as it's not disgusting or rusted) I will gladly purchase it from you and, I dunno, plat you or something.
Click to expand...
Someone somewhere is probably sitting on 2 or more they got as a gift 20 years ago, sitting in a shed in a box. Completely unaware of how valuable they are to a certain karate forum.
 
JayPettryMMA said:
I'd take it. You know how rare the UFC hot dog brander is?

No lie, I've been searching for one for the last few years, and they just do not exist out there.

To everyone: If a forum member has one, used or new (as long as it's not disgusting or rusted) I will gladly purchase it from you and, I dunno, plat you or something.
Click to expand...

Mr.Maelstrom said:
Someone somewhere is probably sitting on 2 or more they got as a gift 20 years ago, sitting in a shed in a box. Completely unaware of how valuable they are to a certain karate forum.
Click to expand...
UFC Hotdog Brander + Octagon Grill :)

ofv9vnvizzp61.jpg
 
