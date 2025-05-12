Kowboy On Sherdog
Listen closely...
Jack Della Maddalena spoke to Dana White and the UFC matchmakers immediately after his victory!#UFC315 pic.twitter.com/E6HDZ8cjFk
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) May 11, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena’s post fight conversation with Ultimate Fighting Championship brass was recently revealed.
Maddalena challenged Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title in the main event at UFC 315 on Saturday in Canada. Maddalena likely got the shot by a stroke of luck, as the originally expected contender, Shavkat Rakhmonov, couldn’t accept the booking due to an injury. An underdog going into the matchup, Maddalena shocked the world with a “Fight of the Night” unanimous decision win. The newly-crowned champ then got a video call with UFC CEO Dana White and exec Hunter Campbell, footage of which has been made public.
As was expected, Maddalena asked White if his first title defense will be against lightweight champ Islam Makhachev, preferably in his home country of Australia. However, White did not give any immediate guarantee and said it’ll be figured out. Both parties then expressed their gratitude to each other, promising to catch up soon again.
Maddalena: Islam Makhachev next right? In Perth?
White : We’ll get that figured out.
Maddalena: Let’s go Dana, thanks Hunter, I’ll talk to you guys soon.
While Makhachev has expressed double-champ aspirations for a while now, he was unwilling to fight his friend Muhammad. The Dagestani immediately teased a move up after Muhammad was dethroned by Maddalena at UFC 315. Meanwhile, White previously said Makhachev would defend his lightweight title against former featherweight champ Ilia Topuria if Muhammad retained the welterweight title. While the road is seemingly clear for Makhachev to aim for the 170-pound belt, it remains to be seen what the UFC matchmakers have planned.
