Media Dana White yelling during press conference about Jon Jones not being ranked P4P #1

I have no idea why Dana is so beholden to Jones. The dude has been a nightmare to deal with between outside the cage bullshit, positive tests, being semi-retired and only wanting to fight another semi-retired guy. Meanwhile, Poatan is jumping in late notice to save cards and delivering knockouts.
 
It just seems like everyone has their own definition of P4P that I don't even care anymore.

If it's recent performances, of course Poatan is above Jon.

If it's overall legacy and resume, no one close to Jon.
 
