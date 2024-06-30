Dana is saying Jon is p4p1 the title says the opposite?
My mistake, I misunderstood the context of the titleRight but that Dana's personal P4P #1, the reason he keeps bringing it up is because he is pissed the media haven't ranked him #1 in the official rankings.
View attachment 1050523
They have a complicated history, but Jon was there to make Francis more expendable. The two are on a high note.One can only wish for a partner that loves you like Dana loves Jon.
It’s one of the greatest romances of all time.