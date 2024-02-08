Unheralded Truth
"UFC 300 is literally all I have been working on for these last three weeks, it's big. We're dealing with, you know, all this crazyness right now where they're dying to hear what the main event is.
The stuff that has been going on behind the scenes is so crazy that the entire UFC 300 might completely flip in the next... you know, over the weekend here, where we'll see how it plays out then.
I don't have any information to flip on you right now, but it's been challenging because I wanna deliver the best card that's ever been built. If you look at the, I mean, every fight on the card right now
could be a main event in either a Fight Night or a PPV. I mean, we're opening the card with the first prelim of the night being Garbrandt vs Figureido. I mean, what does that tell you?"
Source: https://www.reviewjournal.com/video...nt-preparing-best-card-thats-ever-been-built/
