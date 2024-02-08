Media Dana White with an update on 300: Card may still flip completely, Figureido vs Cody will open it though

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,461
Reaction score
5,862
"UFC 300 is literally all I have been working on for these last three weeks, it's big. We're dealing with, you know, all this crazyness right now where they're dying to hear what the main event is.
The stuff that has been going on behind the scenes is so crazy that the entire UFC 300 might completely flip in the next... you know, over the weekend here, where we'll see how it plays out then.
I don't have any information to flip on you right now, but it's been challenging because I wanna deliver the best card that's ever been built. If you look at the, I mean, every fight on the card right now
could be a main event in either a Fight Night or a PPV. I mean, we're opening the card with the first prelim of the night being Garbrandt vs Figureido. I mean, what does that tell you?"

Source: https://www.reviewjournal.com/video...nt-preparing-best-card-thats-ever-been-built/
 
Crazy stuff= notable fighters finally realizing their true worth and asking bit too much money from Dana.
 
Enigma87 said:
Aren’t they going to start selling expensive tickets for the event soon? They need the main event to be announced before that I’d think
Click to expand...
Presale is Wednesday next week
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Fatback96
Rumored Helwani: “The plan is for Leon Edwards to defend his title at UFC 300. As of now, the opponent slated to face him would be Belal Muhammad.”
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
2K
JudoThrowFiasco
JudoThrowFiasco
T
Finishing off the UFC 300 Card.
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
Striker33
S
W
  • Poll
Media DC proposes the idea of McGregor vs. Chandler fighting at UFC 300
5 6 7
Replies
123
Views
6K
TRUS8888
TRUS8888
Cooliox
  • Poll
With Dana's announcement for 297-299, it leaves few options for UFC 300
5 6 7
Replies
138
Views
7K
Cooliox
Cooliox
VenomCarnage
Laughing at the idea of this dream UFC 300 card
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
3K
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Cowboy Kurt Angle

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,982
Messages
55,040,757
Members
174,569
Latest member
Pennyovert

Share this page

Back
Top