GqHRsKsXYAABwyn


 
Other than getting the word out, what else would he have to do? No bigger fight to be made in boxing right now.
 
Yeah if this is one step towards getting Dana out of MMA by all means let him do whatever the fuck he wants with boxing.

And with all the Saudi corruption too - there's money out the wazoo to be made with corruption with sports betting out there. This is all just right up Dana's alley, he should stay.
 
Dana is going places

 
The last 6 years…. Press conference a month or two prior to the event. Zero talk of the fight again until they run a promo at the ppv prior to the ppv they are promoting. 2 weeks of commercials on espn with a catchy song promoting the ppv. No talk of the ppv until the Tuesday before the event. Brilliant template that has buried the ppv numbers lately
 
Yeah if this is one step towards getting Dana out of MMA by all means let him do whatever the fuck he wants with boxing.

And with all the Saudi corruption too - there's money out the wazoo to be made with corruption with sports betting out there. This is all just right up Dana's alley, he should stay.
Is Dana the problem? Seems like tko is cheap as fuck and they miss Joe Silva. The matchmaking has been trash
 
Would of been great 5 years ago. Still a good fight but both fighters are a little past prime.
 
What does this prove? Turki made this fight, Dana can't even make big fights in the UFC.
 
Yeah but five years ago crawford was even smaller
True but sucks that Crawford is getting close 40 an Canelo has been showing g the wear for a year or 2 now.. still a solid fight but both will be a level from peak.
 
