Complete and utter BS from Dana again, Dana said on video at the post fight presser that "We will make a decision on Tuesday, we are meeting on Tuesday with Jones as he is back from coaching trip and will update you on what we're gonna do"



Also... "Jones said he won't fight Tom? thats news to me, never heard of it, I don't keep up with the rumors, thats crazy that he would even say that, weird, yeah I dunno, thats news to me, we'll have this figured out on Tuesday"



ZZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz round and round and round in circles we go, its like groundhog day. Might as well just close UFC HW division, its totally dead, no one even fights in it anymore.