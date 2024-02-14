Media Dana White walks off Howie Mandels Podcast

Reach4theSky

Reach4theSky

A work? Real?



Cliffs -Howie says a bunch of nice things about Dana. Seems kinda forced and fake..

Dana thanks him for the 'kind words' and then says he's sick of doing podcasts and walks out..

Disclaimer - Mods please feel free to delete this thread if its already been posted. I looked didn't see anything..
 
Too much ass kissing, Always those 2 minutes at the start, you can completely skip.

Is this a PR move or was it really about that?
 
If this is real then holy shit Dana is so unprofessional.
 
That reaction looked suspect af so my bet would be on fake.

However, Mandel seems like a giant cunt that is actually jealous. He may have thrown in some very sneaky jabs at Dana before the cameras were rolling
 
I like that Dana was uncomfortable.. Physically, emotionally, mentally....
 
What happened to Cliffs !?!?!?!?

Some of us get those links blocked because of... well,, you know.
Video begins with a fade in and Howie already has Dana's balls tickling his chin as Howie gargles some random words for approximately 24 seconds. Suddenly, after a facetious acceptance of the aforementioned praise, Dana proclaims he hates pod casts and is so fucking done.

He pushes the mic put of the way, takes his headphones off, stands up in his camo pants and tight shirt, and leaves.

Howie is flabbergasted.

There's a red head without a soul so we don't know their feelings, if any.

Some chick that wasn't paying attention puts her phone down in a 'wtf just happened?' tone.

Camera flips between them.
 
