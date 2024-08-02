Dana White/UFC closes gender pay gap with equal pay between men and wonen

A lot of women in sports do not get the same counter part as their male colleagues (think wnba vs nba)

UFC surprisingly has bridged the gender pay gap. I noticed women fighters get paid equal as their male counter parts. There aren’t different contracts offered for wmma in the UFC.

Dana White could have easily kept a huge pay scale difference given that I think wmma isn’t nearly as popular as male mma.

A lot of people give UFC flack for low fighter pay, but they don’t give UFC enough credit for paying male and female equally whereas every other sport has a huge pay gap.

What do you think?
 
El Panteron said:
Funny thread, don't make too many of these or you'll get banned quickly.
Overall 7/10 troll thread.
How is it a troll thread?

There is almost universally a pay gap in male and female sports in just about every sport.

I am actually proud that UFC is paying males and females equally. Some people has been hating on UFC for being conservative (Trump).

I am actually proud that UFC is paying males and females equally in sports.
 
koa pomaikai said:
How is it a troll thread?

There is almost universally a pay gap in male and female sports in just about every sport.

I am actually proud that UFC is paying males and females equally. Some people has been hating on UFC for being conservative (Trump).

I am actually proud that UFC is paying males and females equally in sports.
ok Dana
 
They pay them better than boxing does, hence Shields, Marshall, etc, trying MMA.
 
At least they fight same number of rounds as men. Whereas women's tennis players want same money for playing less lol.
 
The Bloody Nine said:
Shark: JUMPED.

You had a few on the hook there. Next time, don't start so many threads. It's an instant giveaway.
You realize a lot of people actually support diversity and affirmative action?

Unequal pay in sports has been a huge topic for a long time. MMA for all the flack that it gets, doesn’t get credit for the fact it does equal pay in sports, of all industries.

I start threads to discuss things I am interested in. I like to take a break and come back and have reading content/discussion.

I am actually proud of this fact, if you think I am not proud and am trolling, fine.
 
koa pomaikai said:
You realize a lot of people actually support diversity and affirmative action?

Unequal pay in sports has been a huge topic for a long time. MMA for all the flack that it gets, doesn’t get credit for the fact it does equal in sports, for all industries.

I start threads to discuss things I am interested in. I like to take a break and come back and have reading content/discussion.
GAYLORD.
 
I guess this was easy for him by only paying the men pennies to begin with.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
I guess this was easy for him by only paying the men pennies to begin with.
I definitely think fighters are underpaid, but I think the UFC could have gotten away with paying wmma even less.

I am sure the topic has come up when they first brought in wmma.
 
It is easy to have equal pay when they do not pay fighters enough. (and I generally don't think fighters are that underpaid as a whole, most 12-12 fighters are pretty lucky they are even getting paid anything with their skillset).
 
