Dana White/UFC closes gender pay gap with equal pay between men and wonen

A lot of women in sports do not get the same counter part as their male colleagues (think wnba vs nba)



UFC surprisingly has bridged the gender pay gap. I noticed women fighters get paid equal as their male counter parts. There aren’t different contracts offered for wmma in the UFC.



Dana White could have easily kept a huge pay scale difference given that I think wmma isn’t nearly as popular as male mma.



A lot of people give UFC flack for low fighter pay, but they don’t give UFC enough credit for paying male and female equally whereas every other sport has a huge pay gap.



What do you think?