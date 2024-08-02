Dana White/UFC closes gender pay gap with equal pay between men and wonen

koa pomaikai
A lot of women in sports do not get the same counter part as their male colleagues (think wnba vs nba)
UFC surprisingly has bridged the gender pay gap. I noticed women fighters get paid equal as their male counter parts. There aren’t different contracts offered for wmma in the UFC.
Dana White could have easily kept a huge pay scale difference given that I think wmma isn’t nearly as popular as male mma.
A lot of people give UFC flack for low fighter pay, but they don’t give UFC enough credit for paying male and female equally whereas every other sport has a huge pay gap.
What do you think?
