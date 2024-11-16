  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Dana White: UFC 310 main event will be announced in the next "couple hours", is NOT a title fight

Do you think Shavkat Rakhmonov is in the main event?

Nate Diaz coming back to fight with his bro

Alex vs Carlos Ulberg

Colby vs Usman 3 for a #1 contender fight for Belal


so many ways that I can see them getting me internet raging oh man I can't wait
 
Is he really trying to counter program his homies big fight tonight with some shitty 3rd rate fight announcement

<lmao> <lmao> <lmao> <lmao>


tenor.gif
 
svmr_db said:
He usually does these announcements later at night. Maybe he wants to steal some attention when Paul vs Tyson is about to go down lol.
Pliny Pete said:
Is he really trying to counter program his homies big fight tonight with some shitty 3rd rate fight announcement

<lmao> <lmao> <lmao> <lmao>


tenor.gif
maybe not counter-program or steal per se but take advantage of knowing there's a shit load of fight fans in front of screens at that particular hour
 
JBJ was here said:
Not a title fight, but billed ahead of a title fight.

McRapist to the rescue!
That'd be awesome, but who knows.

I've said in the past, it might be best for connor to be in semi-shape and end up signing a fight on just 6-8 weeks of notice or less since there's less chance of him not making it to the fight!
 
svmr_db said:
He usually does these announcements later at night. Maybe he wants to steal some attention when Paul vs Tyson is about to go down lol.
When does that thing start and did they even get it on the radio?
(I actually still love listening to sports on that thing).
 
