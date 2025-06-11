Dana White "Tuesday, we'll figure this out."

"He said he's ready to vacate the belt? (Expletive) crazy," White said. "I've been busy. I haven't been keeping up with the gossip. He's either back today or came back yesterday or whenever. He was in Thailand. He's home. We'll be home tonight. Tuesday, we'll figure this out."

So, any news about this supposed meeting on Tuesday?
Offer JJ the money he wants, and then add $5 million to it.

Maybe he actually signs.
 
Dana and Jones are both embarrassments who are doing nothing but making excuses and gaslighting the entire fanbase while fucking over the other fighters who want the division to move forward
 
Dana and Jones are both embarrassments who are doing nothing but making excuses and gaslighting the entire fanbase while fucking over the other fighters who want the division to move forward
No, no, no, no, no!

You have it wrong.

According to the genius collective on here its Tom's fault for not accepting fights that the UFC didn't offer him.
 
