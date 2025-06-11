Dana White "Tuesday, we'll figure this out."

AMAZINGUFC
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 22, 2016
- Messages
- 2,047
- Reaction score
- 2,025
"He said he's ready to vacate the belt? (Expletive) crazy," White said. "I've been busy. I haven't been keeping up with the gossip. He's either back today or came back yesterday or whenever. He was in Thailand. He's home. We'll be home tonight. Tuesday, we'll figure this out."
------------------
So, any news about this supposed meeting on Tuesday?
------------------
So, any news about this supposed meeting on Tuesday?