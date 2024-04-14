Dana White toxic

During the afterfight press conference he used profanity like a 13 year old. F-word this and S-word that. It wasn't just childish or unprofessional, it was toxic. He embraces that toxic and divisive person everyone hates. He slapped his wife in the face in public. He profits from brain damage. He's a billionaire displaying a lack of respect for social mores. I don't like him. His influence makes the world a worse place. I'm not wrong.
 
AlzheimersAluminum said:
During the afterfight press conference he used profanity like a 13 year old. F-word this and S-word that. It wasn't just childish or unprofessional, it was toxic. He embraces that toxic and divisive person everyone hates. He slapped his wife in the face in public. He profits from brain damage. He's a billionaire displaying a lack of respect for social mores. I don't like him. His influence makes the world a worse place. I'm not wrong.
You're way too big a pussy for cage fighting. Go take up knitting princess.
 
Sounds like your average CEO / Celeb to me
 
He’s an embarrassment, the first press conference the ufc had in Toronto for ufc 129 was covered by all of the major news outlets, instead about the event itself most of the reports were about how unprofessional Dana behaved during the event .
The first thing said at the conference was Dana walking onstage to the microphone and saying “ what’s going on you crazy fuckers “
 
surely a polarizing figure, but everyone can whine about it while he does what he wants to do. and to complain about profane words used in a sport that involves people trying to hurt each other is kinda silly.
 
Elvis. said:
He’s an embarrassment, the first press conference the ufc had in Toronto for ufc 129 was covered by all of the major news outlets, instead about the event itself most of the reports were about how unprofessional Dana behaved during the event .
The first thing said at the conference was Dana walking onstage to the microphone and saying “ what’s going on you crazy fuckers “
I’d rather him be himself and fun instead of fake professionalism. People can watch fighters get brain damage and half beat to death yet can’t handle a little F word
 
TS was soft, but i was expecting different replies. Y'all way too soft tbh
 
