Dana White toxic

AlzheimersAluminum
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Sep 7, 2018
- Messages
- 813
- Reaction score
- 392
During the afterfight press conference he used profanity like a 13 year old. F-word this and S-word that. It wasn't just childish or unprofessional, it was toxic. He embraces that toxic and divisive person everyone hates. He slapped his wife in the face in public. He profits from brain damage. He's a billionaire displaying a lack of respect for social mores. I don't like him. His influence makes the world a worse place. I'm not wrong.