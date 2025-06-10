Kowboy On Sherdog
Riyadh Season and Sela Present
The Fight of the Century
Canelo vs. Crawford
For the Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship and The Ring Magazine Belt
Sept 13 – Las Vegas
Streaming live on Netflix as part of a strategic partnership with Riyadh Season… pic.twitter.com/Z1kJrb0FcN
— TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) June 10, 2025
UFC CEO Dana White will have a hand in promoting one of the biggest boxing matches in recent memory.
It was officially announced in a press release on Tuesday that the unified supermiddleweight championship clash between Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) and Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) will take place on Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. While the bout itself — and its date — had already been reported, a few other pertinent details surrounding the fight were also revealed.
Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and president of the Saudi Boxing Federation, announced that his Riyadh Season team will collaborate with White and entertainment conglomerate Sela to promote the contest. In recent weeks there were rumors that White was no longer involved with the fight, but those proved to be unfounded.
In March, White announced the launch of TKO Boxing, a partnership between TKO Group Holdings — the parent company of the UFC and WWE — Alalshikh and Sela. Details surrounding the league have been scarce since that announcement, but perhaps this could be something of a launch point. However, in a post on social media, White celebrated the booking by tagging the Zuffa Boxing Instagram account.
“Turki wants to make the biggest fights that the fans want to see in boxing and this is right up my alley,” White said in a release. “Are you kidding me that the first boxing fight I’m going to get to promote is Canelo vs. Crawford? It’s literally a once in a lifetime fight.”
Another signifcant aspect of the fight are the broadcast plans: Alvarez vs. Crawford will bypass the pay-per-view model typically favored in boxing to stream on Netflix. The popular streaming platform notably aired the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout last November and is reportedly one of the contenders to land a portion of the UFC broadcast rights.
“On Sept. 13, Canelo and Crawford, two legends of boxing, will finally compete against each other in the fight of the century,” Alalshikh said. “Alongside Dana White and Sela, we will deliver something truly incredible in Las Vegas for fans around the world to enjoy through Netflix.”
Ahead of their fight, Alvarez and Crawford will take part in a three-city media tour that includes stops in Riyadh (June 20), New York (June 22) and Las Vegas (June 27).
