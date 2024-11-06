Dana White: the Lex Luthor of Combat Sports

duke_droese
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 12, 2022
- Messages
- 2,396
- Reaction score
- 4,067
What the hell man, this fat, ugly, failed boxercise teacher with a repulsive character turned into one of the most powerful men in the country.
The UFC is guaranteed to increase revenue this presidential term but good luck to the fighters getting an increase in pay.
Fucking pink goof is a supervillain
The UFC is guaranteed to increase revenue this presidential term but good luck to the fighters getting an increase in pay.
Fucking pink goof is a supervillain