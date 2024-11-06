Dana White: the Lex Luthor of Combat Sports

D

duke_droese

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 12, 2022
Messages
2,396
Reaction score
4,067
What the hell man, this fat, ugly, failed boxercise teacher with a repulsive character turned into one of the most powerful men in the country.

The UFC is guaranteed to increase revenue this presidential term but good luck to the fighters getting an increase in pay.

Fucking pink goof is a supervillain
 
duke_droese said:
What the hell man, this fat, ugly, failed boxercise teacher with a repulsive character turned into one of the most powerful men in the country.

The UFC is guaranteed to increase revenue this presidential term but good luck to the fighters getting an increase in pay.

Fucking pink goof is a supervillain
Click to expand...
Too bad GSP is retired so no Superman to Dana's Lex Luthor

giphy.gif
 
dogsdonutsdragons said:
if i could go back ten years and learn that in the future joe rogan the nelk boys theo vaun and dana white would all be mentioned in the presidential election speech id think nothing is actually real.
Click to expand...

It's surreal.

Part of me knows that Daner needs to go for MMA to kick into the next stage of growth (bigger % for the athletes etc), but I can't deny that he's making the UFC as a brand so visible.
 
duke_droese said:
What the hell man, this fat, ugly, failed boxercise teacher with a repulsive character turned into one of the most powerful men in the country.

The UFC is guaranteed to increase revenue this presidential term but good luck to the fighters getting an increase in pay.

Fucking pink goof is a supervillain
Click to expand...

Screenshot 2024-11-06 143044.png

President Trump and President Dana "F" White.

Deal with it.
 
dogsdonutsdragons said:
if i could go back ten years and learn that in the future joe rogan the nelk boys theo vaun and dana white would all be mentioned in the presidential election speech id think nothing is actually real.
Click to expand...
So? The alternative would've been an acceptance speech mentioning Call Me Daddy, Cardi B, Mark Cuban and Taylor Swift.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Women in Iran are going without hijabs as the 2nd anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death approaches
2
Replies
30
Views
900
KnightTemplar
KnightTemplar

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,601
Messages
56,466,988
Members
175,236
Latest member
Penu

Share this page

Back
Top