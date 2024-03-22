Media Dana White Still Adamant That Usman Is The Welterweight GOAT.

Via the Pound 4 Pound Podcast(also shamelessly stolen from Reddit):


IMG_8446.jpeg




Usman is no doubt great and a incredibly talented fighter but in terms of quality of wins, title defences, and time at the top GSP clearly shows a different level.





GSP bless.

IMG_8447.jpeg
 
Kamara ran through the division twice?? After beating Woodley to claim the title, he fought Masvidal twice, Covington twice, and Burns once. Half of his title defenses weren't even really warranted (in my opinion), just the least worst option at the time. How the fuck is that clearing the division twice?

Dana just showing how petty and stupid he is. Again.
 
PeterGriffin said:
Kamara ran through the division twice?? After beating Woodley to claim the title, he fought Masvidal twice, Covington twice, and Burns once. Half of his title defenses weren't even really warranted (in my opinion), just the least worst option at the time. How the fuck is that clearing the division twice?

Dana just showing how petty and stupid he is. Again.
He likes dudes that follow the company line.

From what I heard GSP was a tough negotiator with Dana)which is just simply good business sense really) so I can imagine that Dana isn’t too happy with that.
 
Wonder how Kamau feels when he sees every single mainstream MMA media ranking GSP ahead of Kamaru in the P4P rankings
 
