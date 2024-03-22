markantony20
Cesar was never my friend.
He’s never gonna forgive him for that.The pink goof still holding a grudge over GSP I see. Let it go Dana the Bisping fight was 7 years ago.
He likes dudes that follow the company line.Kamara ran through the division twice?? After beating Woodley to claim the title, he fought Masvidal twice, Covington twice, and Burns once. Half of his title defenses weren't even really warranted (in my opinion), just the least worst option at the time. How the fuck is that clearing the division twice?
Dana just showing how petty and stupid he is. Again.