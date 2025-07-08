TCE
UFC CEO Dana White has stepped up in a big way to support the family of a PFL staff member Jeff Brady, who died during an act of heroism over the weekend.
Brady, who worked for Bellator, PFL and Cage Warriors during his career, is being hailed a hero after he died Saturday while rescuing two children from drowning in the Colorado River near Yuma, Ariz. The two children were his girlfriend's nephews, aged 10 and 12. Seven hours after Brady disappeared because of the current, his body was retrieved from the water. He was 51.
Dana White steps up to support family of PFL staffer Jeff Brady who 'died a hero'
UFC boss Dana White has stepped up to support the family of a PFL staff member who died during an act of heroism over the weekend.
mmajunkie-eu.usatoday.com