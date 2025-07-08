News Dana White steps up to support family of PFL staffer Jeff Brady who 'died a hero'

UFC CEO Dana White has stepped up in a big way to support the family of a PFL staff member Jeff Brady, who died during an act of heroism over the weekend.

Brady, who worked for Bellator, PFL and Cage Warriors during his career, is being hailed a hero after he died Saturday while rescuing two children from drowning in the Colorado River near Yuma, Ariz. The two children were his girlfriend's nephews, aged 10 and 12. Seven hours after Brady disappeared because of the current, his body was retrieved from the water. He was 51.

How did that go down exactly?

Did he like just about manage to hand them to someone standing on a dock and then immediately got pulled away or something?
 
RIP Jeff. A heroic act indeed.

Good on Dana.
 
Well ...normally I say nothing good about Dana but that's cool he's doing that. RIP hero dude. Shitty way to go but at least he went out like a G.
 
