Media Dana White speaks out on Dulgarian betting scandal, has met with FBI

"We called the fighter... and his lawyer"

So he already lawyered up?
 
Lower fight card fighters, low pay and know they will be cut soon. Hard to get caught when you just stop trying to win and take a few hits.

What happened to all the inspectors ufc supposed hired?

1. Betting integrity partner, Don Best Sports.

2. U.S. Integrity

3. ProhiBet to Monitor Insider Betting By Athletes, Coaches, Employees
 
don't ask said:
It makes more sense to prevent the crime and avoid a massive scandal blowing up like this where people are wondering why the UFC decided to be complicit.
If the UFC isnt complicit with it then its not a big deal. It's not like MMA fans even pay attention to this shit.
 
David R said:
Lower fight card fighters, low pay and know they will be cut soon. Hard to get caught when you just stop trying to win and take a few hits.

What happened to all the inspectors ufc supposed hired?

1. Betting integrity partner, Don Best Sports.

2. U.S. Integrity

3. ProhiBet to Monitor Insider Betting By Athletes, Coaches, Employees
If you think for a single second this isnt happening in every single NFL game you are a joke.

last night there were 3 players who were "pulled" in the 4th quarter that were 1 short of their O/U
 
don't ask said:
The UFC is complicit if it enabled this crime to happen.
I agree that if they identified this as such an obvious problem before the fight, they should have just cancelled the bout.

The fact that they didn't cancel the bout makes me wonder if Dana doesn't know a little more than he's letting on.
 
don't ask said:
The UFC is complicit if it enabled this crime to happen.
You're assuming they were in on it or knew. According to Dana he just called and the guy said no. What else is he supposed to do? Torture him? Okay John Brennan.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
I agree that if they identified this as such an obvious problem before the fight, they should have just cancelled the bout.

The fact that they didn't cancel the bout makes me wonder if Dana doesn't know a little more than he's letting on.
UFC fighters are independent contractors.
 
