News Dana White signs former ONE champion Mikey Musemeci to exclusive BJJ contract for Fight Pass

I had no idea he left ONE.
 
One Championship lays off staff including those from its Singapore office

The MMA body said it has laid off "a few dozen employees", but did not say how many are from its Singapore HQ. Read more at straitstimes.com.
I am guessing they are letting go of their international talent and just keeping the MT division. It seems like they are moving to Thailand to cut costs. I guess the fancy gym is the next thing to go.
 
It'll be cool to see him on the fight pass invitational or w/e. The guys he rolled with on ONE....eh
 
Uber_Noober said:
That pic deserves its own “Would you eat this pizza” thread.

Yes, I would.
Maybe I'm confused. But why would this deserve to be there? It looks like an above average pizza. Nothing crazy about it, either way
 
