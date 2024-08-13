Media Dana White shuts down Jones vs Pereira, complains more about Jones P4P ranking

Aside from Dana's glazing campaign I'm glad he said Alex vs Jon is not on the table (at least as of now). So Tommy SHOULD be getting his TS after Jon fights Stipe.
 
Funny how Dana says everyone on the internet is stupid and then proceeds to give the stupid answer. Somebody (other than Dana) name me any #1 pound for pound fighter that has fought twice in 4 years?
 
why would anyone think that fight is happening? He's fighting Stipe and if he didnt you have an interim champ thats next.

Jones also isnt taking it so dont even know why anyone shits on Dana for this, Jones has no interest in sticking around. He's already basically said I'm rich and 37 and I'm out. Its Stipe and done and at this point the Stipe fight could not happen and he's done. So anyone thinking he's gonna stick around and fight Tom and then Alex, come on.

You have a better chance seeing Alex move to HW next year to fight Tom.
 
Darkavius said:
Funny how Dana says everyone on the internet is stupid and then proceeds to give the stupid answer. Somebody (other than Dana) name me any #1 pound for pound fighter that has fought twice in 4 years?
I wish somebody who was hearing this crap from Dana would respond and ask him what he thinks about the Smith, Santos and Reyes performances in regards to Jones P4P status lol.

 

I trust Dana's word less than a reeking pile of cow poop :rolleyes::rolleyes:
 
Just waiting for hazmat to move up to hw and CLEAR the division : cool
 
Alright Dana we get it, you and Jones are gay lovers.
 
