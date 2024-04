Classic U Fight Cheap and degenerate approach to money from the wife beater. The same kind of mentality that allows him to tip a waiter 10 grand while paying slap fighters 500 bucks to get CTE for him.



Throw multiple 300ks around as a shitty one-time gimmick, even if a random leg injury occurs, but then go back to giving guys ZERO bonuses for spectacular finishes on regular cards, simply because you play favorites.



Or better yet, deny guys any FOTN bonuses because their OPPONENT missed weight.