Dana White says tickets for UFCxWhite house event wont be sold to the public

ShaggyDoyle
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Feb 13, 2025
- Messages
- 99
- Reaction score
- 393
Meaning the only people who are getting tickets are dana and trump's friends, as well as, extremely rich and wealthy people.
Literally spectacle the likes of the William Randolph Hearst eraHaving an event attended ONLY by people who likely don't give a flying shit about the sport they are watching is tight.
Meaning the only people who are getting tickets are dana and trump's friends, as well as, extremely rich and wealthy people.
Well, I mean, have you read this forum much. The fans fucking hate this shit lol.Having an event attended ONLY by people who likely don't give a flying shit about the sport they are watching is tight.
I'd pay to watch the Nelk Boys toss Hornswoggle in the White House dumpsterHaving a UFC fight on the white house lawn isn't even the trashiest thing Trump has done to the white house
He turned it into a car dealership for someone who called him a just a few months ago.
I hope topless midget tossing is what we get in 2027