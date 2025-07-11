Dana White says tickets for UFCxWhite house event wont be sold to the public

I think it would be cool to do it at the White House with no audience, like the Apex.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Having an event attended ONLY by people who likely don't give a flying shit about the sport they are watching is tight.
Literally spectacle the likes of the William Randolph Hearst era
 
"Meaning the only people who are getting tickets are dana and trump's friends, as well as, extremely rich and wealthy people."


Well obviously this was always gonna be the case. Why should regular peasants be able to go to this? Obviously the tickets are gonna be pricey as fuck if you are lucky enough to get a chance to buy your way in.
 
Meaning the only people who are getting tickets are dana and trump's friends, as well as, extremely rich and wealthy people.
Of course the plebs cannot be near the ruling class in a gladiatorial arena

joaquin-phoenix-gladiator.gif
 
As if i could afford it anyway. Normal tickets are expensive as hell. Dont even want to know how much they would charge since its probably small number of people compared to a arena and at the White House.
 
who cares where the fight is. It's not like i'll be lookin at the buildings and sky while they fightin.
 
Having a UFC fight on the white house lawn isn't even the trashiest thing Trump has done to the white house

He turned it into a car dealership for someone who called him a :eek::eek::eek::eek: just a few months ago.

I hope topless midget tossing is what we get in 2027
 
I don't understand why not? Heightened security sure. But can't they just get stands and shit built around the ring? I don't think it's logistically impossible and I figure that the special nature of the event would bring a huge crowd and prices to profit off whatever they need to temporarily build there. Seems like most events make profit from gate compared to PPVs, if you factor ESPN paying them every time.
 
Having an event attended ONLY by people who likely don't give a flying shit about the sport they are watching is tight.
Well, I mean, have you read this forum much. The fans fucking hate this shit lol.
 
Having a UFC fight on the white house lawn isn't even the trashiest thing Trump has done to the white house

He turned it into a car dealership for someone who called him a :eek::eek::eek::eek: just a few months ago.

I hope topless midget tossing is what we get in 2027
I'd pay to watch the Nelk Boys toss Hornswoggle in the White House dumpster

hasbulla.gif
 
not to worry though... the loss in gate will be more than replaced in tax payer money. Welcome to the lizard people Dana lol
 
