Media Dana White says they want Conor McGregor to headline UFC 303 (IFW, June 29)

Will McGregor end-up headlining UFC 303?

UFC is so dumb, how do you not have this signed and done ready to announce tonight at 300. Set the tone for the upcoming summer shows.
 
CC27 said:
UFC is so dumb, how do you not have this signed and done ready to announce tonight at 300. Set the tone for the upcoming summer shows.
Conor doesn’t want to sign a new contract and they don’t want to let him go elsewhere or pay him a shit load of money
 
Constant fucking around with contract negotiations means its never going to be OFFICIAL until its down to the wire so likely a month or so before it actually happens.
Obviously Dana wanted to make it official with the tease earlier in the week but its obvious they are still duking it out over his contract
 
If ufc 303 is june 29 what the heck is ufc 302 and whats gonna happen in that card?
 
