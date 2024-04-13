BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 10,614
- Reaction score
- 34,139
Swipe for the video:
UFC is so dumb, how do you not have this signed and done ready to announce tonight at 300. Set the tone for the upcoming summer shows.
Conor doesn’t want to sign a new contract and they don’t want to let him go elsewhere or pay him a shit load of moneyUFC is so dumb, how do you not have this signed and done ready to announce tonight at 300. Set the tone for the upcoming summer shows.
When is 303
I would be willing to bet there is a lot of truth to this.Conor doesn’t want to sign a new contract and they don’t want to let him go elsewhere or pay him a shit load of money
Any idea how many fights are left on his deal?Conor doesn’t want to sign a new contract and they don’t want to let him go elsewhere or pay him a shit load of money