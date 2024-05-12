Media Dana White says the UFC is ready to get out of the APEX

Good move?

  • Total voters
    44
Pechan said:
<DontBelieve1>
Click to expand...

Yeah the problem is I'm sure I heard that before.

The Apex is straight ass.

There are so many small arenas in the United States, the Apex should exclusively house DWCS and Road to UFC type cards.

Even a crowd of 4,000 would feel like a major improvement.

If Dana comes through on this, GREAT.
 
That's not really what he said smh

He said they want to get out more but didn't say they're stopping completely



That being said, the fact there's a WWE event being run there in June is interesting. Wouldn't be shocked if WWE moved NXT weekly events there but at the same time they have so many people based in FL right now
 
I enjoyed the apex when they first began. The sound of the hits was great. But it’s over stayed it’s welcome and frequency.

With as many cards as they do, a ppv a month. 2 road fight nights to smaller venues. 1 apex would be a more fitting schedule since we’re stuck with over saturation of ufc events and a bloated roster we can’t keep up with
 
Siver! said:
Yeah the problem is I'm sure I heard that before.

The Apex is straight ass.

There are so many small arenas in the United States, the Apex should exclusively house DWCS and Road to UFC type cards.

Even a crowd of 4,000 would feel like a major improvement.

If Dana comes through on this, GREAT.
Click to expand...
Those asian tuf series should be hosted in Vegas. Let them asians roam the strip clubs. The world isn't just about A-cups.
 
Do 3 cards each month 1x PPV 1 Fight Night on the road 1 Apex Card
 
JayPettryMMA said:
No he did not say that. He said "we're trying to get away from the Apex" or "we have to get out of the Apex." Not that they're ending.
Click to expand...
Oh really, you would expect a big platform like FullViolence to use correct wording… well apparently they did not.
I didn’t watch the post-event presser myself, it’s bedtime over here in NL.
Anyways, thanks for the heads up Jay.
 
If he really thinks he can put on a shit card like next week's and fill an arena, any arena, then by all means scrap the Apex events.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black Leprechaun
News UFC implementing new APEX ticket policy to be more "family friendly" atmosphere, begins this weekend
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
3K
SenorFranko
SenorFranko

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,071
Messages
55,537,178
Members
174,820
Latest member
Víctor Hugo Teco

Share this page

Back
Top