Black9
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2023
- Messages
- 162
- Reaction score
- 870
Dana White went on the Pat Macfee Show and was asked about about Mcgregor vs Chandler saying:
"Eventually. Hopefully this year. I'm hoping for the fall"
Is this fight ever gonna happen or was Mcgregor screwing Michael Chandler over this whole time? lol
"Eventually. Hopefully this year. I'm hoping for the fall"
Is this fight ever gonna happen or was Mcgregor screwing Michael Chandler over this whole time? lol
Last edited: