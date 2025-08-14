  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Dana White says he already knows which fight's getting UFC 319 FotN

Unheralded Truth

While fans are looking forward to an eventful card overall, the UFC CEO and president Dana White rather wants to shine light on the UFC 319 main event.

The stacked nature of the card would seem to make the ‘Fight of the Night’ award tough to predict, but not for Dana White:

“It is hard to not talk about this main event,” White said. “Khamzat Chimaev is back, actually fighting in the United States! That fight is gonna be badass.
There is just no way that the main event is not the Fight of the Night. Listen, the card is gonna be badass…but with all the great undercard fights, I would still
say it’s impossible for the main event NOT to be the Fight of the Night,” White claimed during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast.
 
If DDP Wins

Fight of the Year
KO of the Year
Comeback of the Year

If Khamzat Wins

Fight of the Year
Submission of the Year


Also... Nice 8 fight win streak for 14-0 Khamzat ... Bush League UFC
 
Sometime you just know what's bound to be FOTN are correct. Sometime though you're severely wrong like with Ngannou VS Lewis.
 
