



While fans are looking forward to an eventful card overall, the UFC CEO and president Dana White rather wants to shine light on the UFC 319 main event.



The stacked nature of the card would seem to make the ‘Fight of the Night’ award tough to predict, but not for Dana White:



“It is hard to not talk about this main event,” White said. “Khamzat Chimaev is back, actually fighting in the United States! That fight is gonna be badass.

There is just no way that the main event is not the Fight of the Night. Listen, the card is gonna be badass…but with all the great undercard fights, I would still

say it’s impossible for the main event NOT to be the Fight of the Night,” White claimed during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast.