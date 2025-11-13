croshad
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- May 5, 2006
- Messages
- 616
- Reaction score
- 220
So now we know why UFC doesn't pay their fighter. It's because of us, so we get better fights. Thanks Dana
Khabib quit because he couldn“t make 155 anymore and was scared to move up in weightclasses. How many times this coward was hospitalized while cutting?The UFC should have given Khabib a title shot sooner, even though he did pull out of multiple fights from weight cutting issues, Khabib would have had more title fights before his dad passed had he gotten pushed through the rankings like Bo nickel.
Also Khabibs dad passing is the main reason he retired early , not money.
Thank god Dana seems to be immune to this horrible phenomenon
What a dumb hater here. Someone IP ban this trashKhabib quit because he couldn“t make 155 anymore and was scared to move up in weightclasses. How many times this coward was hospitalized while cutting?
View attachment 1121042
MONEYThank god Dana seems to be immune to this horrible phenomenon
Put the true idiots that spam this forum, with junk, on the ignore list.What a dumb hater here. Someone IP ban this trash