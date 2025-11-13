Media Dana White says Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov fell victim to money

The UFC should have given Khabib a title shot sooner, even though he did pull out of multiple fights from weight cutting issues, Khabib would have had more title fights before his dad passed had he gotten pushed through the rankings like Bo nickel.

Also Khabibs dad passing is the main reason he retired early , not money.
 
"Dana, why are you such a goof?"
“Money ruins everything,” White replied.
 
MetaIIica said:
Khabib quit because he couldn“t make 155 anymore and was scared to move up in weightclasses. How many times this coward was hospitalized while cutting?
lol at Khabib vitcimized somehow
 
This is another manipulative bullshit, fighters can die in the octagon and have the right to earn all the money they are offered.
 
Says the guy who spends millions on silly collector items like swords and sports memorabilia LOL

Love when rich people are so clueless about money.
 
I'm far from a huge Khabib fan (see my AV, I was Team Tony back when that was THE fight to make) but did I miss where Khabib was doing mixing bowls full of blow and assaulting women? How the hell is he lumping these two together lol?

If anything, Khabib is too rigid and has outdated views on women etc due to his religious beliefs. He's sure as shit not going off the rails like Conor though, they're nothing alike.
 
Dana needs a Chuck Liddell that never ages or loses his chin.

That's the perfect employee for Dana. A guy who loves to fight so much that he would probably do it for free if he could.
 
