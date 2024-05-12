Dana White Ready To Start Co-Promoting With WWE

I loved when Dan Severn came to WWF, I remember a match between Dan Severn and The Rock, and obviously Rock has to look good and win, however at the start of the match Severn took Rock down for real and started wrestling him to death with real takedowns and just stretching him out, it was hilarious. Once he had a few minutes of fun he just let Rock do all the high flying sequence moves to him.



Shamrock was very good in WWF and had the personality for it and the look, he was more on script though in his matches, but Severn you could catch him from time too time just using real proper world class wrestling and throwing them around until he realized he had to stop and make em look good lol.



Mind you it was a good experience for those WWF wrestlers being in there with a guy with over 120 MMA fights and thousands upon thousands of real wrestling matches all over the world.



(I also remember Paul Varelans in ECW a few times, who remembers that?)