Dana White Ready To Start Co-Promoting With WWE

Pliny Pete

Pliny Pete

Puts Butts In Seats
@plutonium
Joined
Mar 4, 2014
Messages
54,446
Reaction score
91,167
Between all his best fighters getting beat up in boxing matches and Bare Knuckle FC quickly becoming the hottest young promotion in combat sports, I guess the ole Pink Goof is really getting desperate to try and hold on to his position at the top of the mountain
He knows Derrick Lewis looking good at Wrestlemania will get his shoddy promotion some much needed positive publicity so I guess he's got no other option at this point

 
BEATDOWNS said:
UFC fighters doing Pro Wrestling is nothing new.
Click to expand...

Chael's whole shtick was a wrestling persona. Shamrock, Severn and countless others have been in the WWE. Fighters using props like Kimo with the cross early on was a good example of WWE style self promo.

But hey, the sky is falling.

At the end of the day, if the fighters can utilize this opportunity to make more money, so be it.
 
Interestingly tho, says he himself you will never see over there.

<mma4>

Hespect, Dana.

<RomeroSalute>
 
I LOVE how hoes on sherdog have something against the WWE and having their fanbases cross over when Unironically MMA fans have the same standards of fandom as WWE They fall for the "heel and face" tactics even in MMA. Even WWE fans are self aware enough to know that Heels and faces are just an act. MMA fans more than any other fandom of any sport, take into account the athletes life decisions, Public persona, and of course my favourite "Likability" when gauging which fighters they cheer for, Or against.

Vast Majority of MMA fans/sherdoggers are no different than some WWE watching Mark.
 
This doesn't HAVE to further degrade the UFC's integrity as a sport, but...
 
tumblr_n3e1gkOCcQ1sbzhteo1_400.gif


ken-shamrock-slap-me.gif
 
Will you ever be a guest referee or something?

Dana: I can guarantee it will not- no. never.

Wrestlemania 51
HHH vs Dana
hair vs hair.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I LOVE how hoes on sherdog have something against the WWE and having their fanbases cross over when Unironically MMA fans have the same standards of fandom as WWE They fall for the "heel and face" tactics even in MMA. Even WWE fans are self aware enough to know that Heels and faces are just an act. MMA fans more than any other fandom of any sport, take into account the athletes life decisions, Public persona, and of course my favourite "Likability" when gauging which fighters they cheer for, Or against.

Vast Majority of MMA fans/sherdoggers are no different than some WWE watching Mark.
Click to expand...

fair point.
 
I loved when Dan Severn came to WWF, I remember a match between Dan Severn and The Rock, and obviously Rock has to look good and win, however at the start of the match Severn took Rock down for real and started wrestling him to death with real takedowns and just stretching him out, it was hilarious. Once he had a few minutes of fun he just let Rock do all the high flying sequence moves to him.

Shamrock was very good in WWF and had the personality for it and the look, he was more on script though in his matches, but Severn you could catch him from time too time just using real proper world class wrestling and throwing them around until he realized he had to stop and make em look good lol.

Mind you it was a good experience for those WWF wrestlers being in there with a guy with over 120 MMA fights and thousands upon thousands of real wrestling matches all over the world.

(I also remember Paul Varelans in ECW a few times, who remembers that?)
 
It's fine if they want to do that stuff after their time fighting but I don't see this as a benefit for the MMA fans. "I can't fight, I have a wrestling show to prepare for". Sounds awesome. One year between fights is bad enough so now watch the standard be less than one a year.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,118
Messages
55,538,937
Members
174,820
Latest member
Víctor Hugo Teco

Share this page

Back
Top