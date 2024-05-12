Dana White Ready To Start Co-Promoting With WWE

Pliny Pete
Between all his best fighters getting beat up in boxing matches and Bare Knuckle FC quickly becoming the hottest young promotion in combat sports, I guess the ole Pink Goof is really getting desperate to try and hold on to his position at the top of the mountain
He knows Derrick Lewis looking good at Wrestlemania will get his shoddy promotion some much needed positive publicity so I guess he's got no other option at this point
