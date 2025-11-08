Dana White puts Tom Aspinall on short notice

ShaggyDoyle
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Feb 13, 2025
- Messages
- 350
- Reaction score
- 1,396
Says nothing wrong with Tom and they are rescheduling a fight between him and Gane
the title doesn't say that, it says dana puts him on short notice and he kinda does. He proclaims that as far as UFC medicals know, there has been no damage to his eye. dana has already said in the past that the fight will be rebooked ASAP. so you can put 2+2 together and extrapolate TS's thread title.Clickbait title man, come on.Dana says nothing about pressuring Tom for a short notice turnaround.
Has anyone even confirmed a corneal abrasion diagnosis?! Other than a random Internet speculation. This seriously might be the first eyepoke in MMA history that led to a stoppage without so much as a corneal abrasion.
No, so far only a SFB (Stop from Fear of a Beatdown) has been diagnosed to Tom.
If Red Goof says there is nothing wrong with Tom.. I'm afraid Tom might be blind at this point.Finally! An update on Tom’s condition. Thanks Daner. No clue why Tom hasn’t updated us on his prognosis.
Has anyone even confirmed a corneal abrasion diagnosis?! Other than a random Internet speculation. This seriously might be the first eyepoke in MMA history that led to a stoppage without so much as a corneal abrasion.
I'm no doctor but I can confirm this thread is full of corny abrasives.Has anyone even confirmed a corneal abrasion diagnosis?! Other than a random Internet speculation. This seriously might be the first eyepoke in MMA history that led to a stoppage without so much as a corneal abrasion.
If Red Goof says there is nothing wrong with Tom.. I'm afraid Tom might be blind at this point.
Yes his eyes literally exploded from their sockets.
Dana:
“He didn’t want to fight.”