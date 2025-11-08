  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Dana White puts Tom Aspinall on short notice

jsbx45 said:
Clickbait title man, come on.Dana says nothing about pressuring Tom for a short notice turnaround.
the title doesn't say that, it says dana puts him on short notice and he kinda does. He proclaims that as far as UFC medicals know, there has been no damage to his eye. dana has already said in the past that the fight will be rebooked ASAP. so you can put 2+2 together and extrapolate TS's thread title.
 
Has anyone even confirmed a corneal abrasion diagnosis?! Other than a random Internet speculation. This seriously might be the first eyepoke in MMA history that led to a stoppage without so much as a corneal abrasion.
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
Has anyone even confirmed a corneal abrasion diagnosis?! Other than a random Internet speculation. This seriously might be the first eyepoke in MMA history that led to a stoppage without so much as a corneal abrasion.
No, so far only a SFB (Stop from Fear of a Beatdown) has been diagnosed to Tom.
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
Has anyone even confirmed a corneal abrasion diagnosis?! Other than a random Internet speculation. This seriously might be the first eyepoke in MMA history that led to a stoppage without so much as a corneal abrasion.
If he had one, his dad would have for sure let you know 100x already.

There's nothing, just as expected by many.

Fighting compromised and losing would have been better than this outcome. Rematch happens either way.
 
Bout time!

the-blink.gif
 
