Dana White is down to be the best man at Jean Silva's wedding and to pay for the Brazilian singer that is out of Jean's pocket.
@ufc pic.twitter.com/Zya0eULoSk
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 13, 2025
Dana White 'Probably In' to Be Best Man at Jean Silva’s Wedding
Dana White seems to be on board for the Jean Silva hype train.
www.sherdog.com
Dana White seems to be on board for the Jean Silva hype train.
Silva is one of the most electrifying fighters on the UFC roster today. “Lord” submitted Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314 on Saturday, marking the Brazilian’s fifth finish in as many UFC outings.
Known to always put on a display, Mitchell celebrated his win with his signature barking while hanging on to the Octagon. However, Silva’s antics didn’t stop with his Octagon celebration. Silva passed on a message to White through a reporter. Silva offered White to be the best man at his wedding, provided the UFC CEO pays for the wedding singer. And White will likely oblige. While he is still waiting for a few more details, White admitted that he is up for it.
“Wait a minute, so, he wants to marry his partner in a church. I’m the best man if I pay for it? I’m gonna need more information on this but I’m probably in,” White said at Saturday’s post-fight press conference.
Silva can likely expect a top featherweight contender as his next opponent. Meanwhile, “Thug Nasty” has now suffered three losses in his last five outings.
