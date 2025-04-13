Media Dana White Probably In' to Be Best Man at Jean Silva’s Wedding

bc986116-47c7-4ae1-9e8f-93581a38e3dc_w1080_h608_s.jpg

👰‍♀️ 🇧🇷 Dana White is down to be the best man at Jean Silva's wedding and to pay for the Brazilian singer that is out of Jean's pocket.

🎥 @ufc pic.twitter.com/Zya0eULoSk

— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) April 13, 2025
Dana White 'Probably In' to Be Best Man at Jean Silva’s Wedding

Dana White seems to be on board for the Jean Silva hype train.
Dana White seems to be on board for the Jean Silva hype train.

Silva is one of the most electrifying fighters on the UFC roster today. “Lord” submitted Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314 on Saturday, marking the Brazilian’s fifth finish in as many UFC outings.

Known to always put on a display, Mitchell celebrated his win with his signature barking while hanging on to the Octagon. However, Silva’s antics didn’t stop with his Octagon celebration. Silva passed on a message to White through a reporter. Silva offered White to be the best man at his wedding, provided the UFC CEO pays for the wedding singer. And White will likely oblige. While he is still waiting for a few more details, White admitted that he is up for it.

“Wait a minute, so, he wants to marry his partner in a church. I’m the best man if I pay for it? I’m gonna need more information on this but I’m probably in,” White said at Saturday’s post-fight press conference.

Silva can likely expect a top featherweight contender as his next opponent. Meanwhile, “Thug Nasty” has now suffered three losses in his last five outings.


it’s just his roundabout way of asking his boss to pay for his wedding. Not a dumb move, weddings are expensive and Dana does random shit like this for fighters he likes.
 
I just hope Bryce is the pastor on the day, heck throw in Joshua Fabia wearing a wig as the flower girl at the wedding too.

What could go wrong

Also Tony Ferguson shows up just as Silva is about to kiss the bride.
 
