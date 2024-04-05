All the ref fight fixing and steroid fight fixing in the world won't allow him to beat any top 10 fighter considering the inactivity, drug use, and broken leg.



The only way he wins a fight now is a jobber or a fighter throwing the fight. I'm talking straight up admiting they would be "happy to lose" and "I won't grapple" in pre-fight interviews and then getting "dropped" from a toes-landing-to-head kick (never dropped anyone else throughout combat sports history, if you ever sparred and had this land on you you'd know exactly what I'm talking about because it doesn't have dropping power) AKA something as outright as the Cerrone situation.



Another Cerrone willing to play ball is the only way he ever wins vs a top 10 opponent in his lifetime. Considering this is TKO Holdings era... I wouldn't put it past them in the slightest.