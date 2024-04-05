Media Dana White Posts Cryptic Video Of Conor Mcgregor With Caption "Coming Soon.."

Davidjacksonjones said:
Coming soon... to the pubs in Ireland, looking for elderly man to bash

is what he means
VinceArch said:
Zzzzz...
Elvis. said:
They will announce the fight @ UFC 300. I look forward to seeing him finally fight again, but expectations are low.
 
Fight Professor said:
The "elderly" guy, Desmond Keogh, is 54 now. He was like 49 at the time.
Imagine posting excuses why it’s ok for a 30 year old pro mma fighter to sucker punch a 49 year old civilian.

Conor is pure slime. But it’s ok, because the old guy he suckered is only 49.. It’s not like he’s that old. Right, buddeh?
 
Could simply be that Conor is coming to UFC 300

With Dana, you never really know.

"No one knows why Liars lie" - Kat Williams
 
All the ref fight fixing and steroid fight fixing in the world won't allow him to beat any top 10 fighter considering the inactivity, drug use, and broken leg.

The only way he wins a fight now is a jobber or a fighter throwing the fight. I'm talking straight up admiting they would be "happy to lose" and "I won't grapple" in pre-fight interviews and then getting "dropped" from a toes-landing-to-head kick (never dropped anyone else throughout combat sports history, if you ever sparred and had this land on you you'd know exactly what I'm talking about because it doesn't have dropping power) AKA something as outright as the Cerrone situation.

Another Cerrone willing to play ball is the only way he ever wins vs a top 10 opponent in his lifetime. Considering this is TKO Holdings era... I wouldn't put it past them in the slightest.
 
