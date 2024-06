I still can't get over how much of scumbags they were to make sure they bought UFC cheap by intentionally preventing them from being profitable, or so i read somewhere.I know public perception of Dana and co has been shifting in more positively, but fuck Dana, and fuck UFC for that. That's some scumbag move.I don't know less credible figure than Dana, so not sure if I'd care about what comes out of his mouth really.Never been a fan, never will be.PRIDE NEVER DIE