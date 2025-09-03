jeskola
Dana White Allegedly Owes Red Rock Resorts $25 Million, Says SourcePosted on: September 2, 2025, 06:00h.
Last updated on: September 2, 2025, 09:15h.
Todd Shriber
- Source says sum owed by UFC boss to Red Rock could be as high as $50 million
- White’s gambling exploits are well-known in Las Vegas and across social media
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White allegedly owes Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) $25.2 million in unpaid betting debts, an anonymous source told Casino.org.
Full article:
