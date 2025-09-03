  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Rumored Dana White owes Red Rock Casino $25m - $50m in unpaid gambling debts

Dana White Allegedly Owes Red Rock Resorts $25 Million, Says Source

Posted on: September 2, 2025, 06:00h.

Last updated on: September 2, 2025, 09:15h.


Todd Shriber

- Source says sum owed by UFC boss to Red Rock could be as high as $50 million

- White’s gambling exploits are well-known in Las Vegas and across social media

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White allegedly owes Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ: RRR) $25.2 million in unpaid betting debts, an anonymous source told Casino.org.

Full article:

Dana White Allegedly Owes Red Rock Resorts $25 Million, Says Source

Dana White Allegedly Owes Red Rock Resorts $25 Million, Says Source.
1756905221411.jpeg
 
you-want-more-money-dana-white-vem1y1e4qmbv2y3b.gif
 
I wonder if Dana is one of these guys we (the public) think has a ton of money and is totally set financially, when in reality they have massive debts and are one wrong step away from bankruptcy


Why else not pay your fucking debts like a man?


Oh wait...
 
Dana tried and couldn’t get Jon in the cage to unify, Jones said no to 50M for the fight. Dana should just send the money back over to the Middle East.
 
I wonder if Dana is one of these guys we (the public) think has a ton of money and is totally set financially, when in reality they have massive debts and are one wrong step away from bankruptcy


Why else not pay your fucking debts like a man?


Oh wait...
Maybe, but its hard to believe. Low estimate...hes worth about 500m, which at this point I dont even think accounts for fhe 9% of the UFC he still owns (which he could sell for a billion if he wanted straight to Endeavor/Silverlake). What does he see from the 7.7b Paramount+ deal? He also owns a lot of property. It's really hard to imagine a world where this dudes in real debt or on the verge of bankruptcy...almost unbelievable.
 
Maybe, but its hard to believe. Low estimate...hes worth about 500m, which at this point I dont even think accounts for fhe 9% of the UFC he still owns (which he could sell for a billion if he wanted straight to Endeavor/Silverlake). What does he see from the 7.7b Paramount+ deal? He also owns a lot of property. It's really hard to imagine a world where this dudes in real debt or on the verge of bankruptcy...almost unbelievable.
And his salary for remaining president is around 20m a year, maybe a little more. Ontop of a 500m net worth and still holding allegedly 9% shares of TKO (the part of endeavor that owns UFC and WWE) which is more than 1 billion in shares. If Dana is fu king broke id be amazed.
 
Maybe, but its hard to believe. Low estimate...hes worth about 500m, which at this point I dont even think accounts for fhe 9% of the UFC he still owns (which he could sell for a billion if he wanted straight to Endeavor/Silverlake). What does he see from the 7.7b Paramount+ deal? He also owns a lot of property. It's really hard to imagine a world where this dudes in real debt or on the verge of bankruptcy...almost unbelievable.
Yeah I don't think it's the case either... but ya never know

Who has been funding Powercrap?
 
I haven't heard any news about Dana getting a new contract when his expires at the end of the year. 4 months to go. I would be really surprised if he doesn't but it is also surprising they appear to be in no hurry to extend him. Maybe he really is leaving to focus on boxing.
 
He can just pimp Conor out to boxing again and make easy money like how he did against Conor vs Floyd.

Only reason the fight ever happened was because the Ferittas left and Dana pocketed 30m
 
While Dana is pretty fucking rich, a casino doesn't let you run up a $25-50 million tab unless you've already lost and paid back a lot more than that to them--no casino is risking losing that kind of money on spec. While Dana's probably worth several hundred million, that's not really enough for him to have the liquidity to have paid off enough losses to have earned the power to accumulate that kind of unpaid gambling debt.

Or maybe this is one of those Trump casinos that goes into bankruptcy because it's being run by phenomenally stupid people who are mostly in it to lose a lot of money.
 
