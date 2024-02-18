Media Dana White on why Henry Cejudo wasn’t given the chance to retire in the octagon “Tonight was Merab’s night”

Understandable?

BoxerMaurits said:
Dana has the memory of an elephant and the pettiness of a teenage girl. He'll never forgive Cejudo for knocking out TJ and ruining his plans to shut down the 125 pound division

It's like Henry isn't important or anybody cares for shorty.
 
Dana is a greedy, corrupt, selfish, manipulative, remorseless, woman-abusing, womanizing, terrifying, backstabbing, spineless, boastful, cowardly, lying, cruel, grumpy, untrustworthy, unforgiving psychopathic, self-centered, capricious, careless. chaootic, cheap, disorganized, apprehensive, bothering, brainless, boastful, antagonistic, aloof condescending, narrow-minded, dishonorable, feeble-minded, defiant, defective, incomprehensible, uncooperative, deplorable, detestable, dilapidated, devilish, bothering, calamitous, cantankerous, potato munching, childish, morally bankrupt, unfriendly, bitter, amateurish.careless, vindictive, appalling, arrogant, ashamed, deficient, brash. deafening, deflective, debased, bratty, sociopathic douchebag
 
and this is how he treats the First ever mexican american, double champ who
btw who was an American olympian .
ladies and gentlemen i give you DANA WHITE.
<31> but why be surprised. stephan bonnar
needed a go fund me after his house burned down. you would think
someone like that could speed dial dana and could have a new house
by sunset.

And heres the thing henry unlike alot of other fighters
Was willing to promote himself on his own and simply needed a
PROMOTER to help push him to that next level.
oh and P.S
I DONT EVEN LIKE HENRY LIKE THAT
BUT I GIVE RESPECT WHEN ITS DUE
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
take a look at this woke ass soyboy snowflake basement dwelling never had a man in his life probably raised by two lesbian mothers virgin nerd. point and laugh everyone. lmao
 
