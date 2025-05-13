Media Dana White on Jones vs Aspinall: "Relax! I'll announce that soon!"

Will he end up announcing it soon?

  • Total voters
    21
Not a bad night of title fight announcements.

Maybe the reception to 315 was so bad?
 
Let's just all forget how long the Jones/Stipe drama got dragged out. Literally felt like two years.

At one point they were supposed to fight under USADA and then Jones claimed he was injured so they postponed and booked it for a new date after USADA was out of the way.

Jones will probably stall out even longer with Aspinall, if he even fights him at all. Jones probably hopes Tom fights someone else and either A)loses so Jones can retire in peace and everyone can just act like Tom was never good or B)Maybe Tom fights but shows weakness and Jones finally gains confidence to fight him.

Jones has like 2 fights in 6 years it feels like so not counting on it
 
lol probably MSG in November now.
 
Woah, easy now Dana. I feel like the Jones/Aspinall announcement is coming way too quickly all at once.
 
I don't believe a word the pink goof has to say when it comes to Jon Jones.
 
