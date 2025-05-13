Let's just all forget how long the Jones/Stipe drama got dragged out. Literally felt like two years.



At one point they were supposed to fight under USADA and then Jones claimed he was injured so they postponed and booked it for a new date after USADA was out of the way.



Jones will probably stall out even longer with Aspinall, if he even fights him at all. Jones probably hopes Tom fights someone else and either A)loses so Jones can retire in peace and everyone can just act like Tom was never good or B)Maybe Tom fights but shows weakness and Jones finally gains confidence to fight him.



Jones has like 2 fights in 6 years it feels like so not counting on it