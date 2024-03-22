he spent the whole 1-2 hours praising usman on all his accomplishmentsGoddamn....ruthless on the wife.
Surprised that Dana wanted to hang with Cejudo.
cejudo is atleast perennial all time great fighter as goofy as he is. it is more surprising that dana is all buddy buddy with influencers half his age nowadays.Goddamn....ruthless on the wife.
Surprised that Dana wanted to hang with Cejudo.
Dana is a nelk boycejudo is atleast perennial all time great fighter as goofy as he is. it is more surprising that dana is all buddy buddy with influencers half his age nowadays.
you mean a nelk grandpa....he looks so out of place hanging out with brain-friend tiktoker influencers, he seems like a shitty chaperone whenever he's just hanging around them when they are binging on booze.Dana is a nelk boy
He says it like he’s proud and he can’t even remember who Chuck was fighting on said date. That’s the life the man chose, I ain’t mad or judging.