Media Dana White moved the date of his son's birth because it was the same day as a Chuck Liddell fight

Goddamn....ruthless on the wife.

Surprised that Dana wanted to hang with Cejudo.
 
i saw a comment somewhere that dana is close as mankind is going to get to having a mr. krabs and i have to say not a truer thing has been said
 
CieloLuce said:
Goddamn....ruthless on the wife.

Surprised that Dana wanted to hang with Cejudo.
Click to expand...
cejudo is atleast perennial all time great fighter as goofy as he is. it is more surprising that dana is all buddy buddy with influencers half his age nowadays.
 
He says it like he’s proud and he can’t even remember who Chuck was fighting on said date. That’s the life the man chose, I ain’t mad or judging.
 
The last time I read about Dana on a Podcast Dana was saying he was sick of Podcasts and I looked forward to a long stretch without Dana being a nugget on a Podcast.

I feel betrayed.
 
He also implied painting walls or some shit is as dangerous as fighting in mma. No agenda there at all
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

xHeadx
Media Chuck Liddell Visited Son's Wrestling Team
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
3K
AfroBanana
AfroBanana

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,454
Messages
55,279,549
Members
174,716
Latest member
cejayz

Share this page

Back
Top