Rumored Dana White meeting with Conor to sign up for White House main event

Dana White about to meet up with Conor in Italy, its rumored for the White House main event.

Conor has ambitions to become president of Ireland, if any fight card is a must for him, it’s gotta be the White House fight card.

www.mmamania.com

‘Signing Him For The White House’

Fight fans react to an upcoming meeting in Italy between UFC CEO Dana White and former UFC champion Conor McGregor.
www.mmamania.com








1753539359450.jpeg
 
His own people don’t like Mcgregor he has a better chance at the music and whiskey business. Plus he’s never making it through a training camp unless it’s some bum he doesn’t have to train hard for
 
biscuitsbrah said:
His own people don’t like Mcgregor he has a better chance at the music and whiskey business. Plus he’s never making it through a training camp unless it’s some bum he doesn’t have to train hard for
Click to expand...

His “own people” use his name as their passwords lol. You vastly underestimate his popularity amongst the silent majority.

He’s insanely popular among the conservatives/the right.

www.sportskeeda.com

Conor McGregor and Roy Keane among the most common names featured in passwords in Ireland's recent cyber alert discovery

Irish sports stars Conor McGregor and Roy Keane's popularity in the country was made apparent by a recent cyber security study on the Irish population's passwords.
www.sportskeeda.com
 
It's 1 year away, he'll hurt his pinky toe by then surely.

He should fight Chandler in DEC/JAN & then think about July
 
