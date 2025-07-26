koa pomaikai
Dana White about to meet up with Conor in Italy, its rumored for the White House main event.
Conor has ambitions to become president of Ireland, if any fight card is a must for him, it’s gotta be the White House fight card.
‘Signing Him For The White House’
Fight fans react to an upcoming meeting in Italy between UFC CEO Dana White and former UFC champion Conor McGregor.
www.mmamania.com