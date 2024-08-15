Media Dana White may have found the next Conor Mcgregor

K

koa pomaikai

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
116
Reaction score
297


This man truly loves Paddy he hasn’t said anyone reminded him of McGregor until now.

What do you think? Do you see the similarities between Paddy and McGregor?

 
Dana just getting desperate at this point… he’s not able to replace any of his previous great stars with this new crop of mediocre industry plants.

Bro still has Jones as his biggest star lol. Nobody else does numbers except for maybe Pereira and Izzy at this point.
 
Paddy will have some fun scraps and might carry some London cards but past a punchers chance I doubt he’ll be champ.
 
They can possibly do it. A lot of the new guys aren’t that good. The old guys are aging out.
 
Lycandroid said:
Bullshit. Paddy has had 1 decent fight in his last.

Conor was looking like a future champ in his first 30 seconds in The UFC
Click to expand...

with his win over Marcus Brimage? It was a just can crushing

Conor definitely got the Paddy treatment. They gave him his own walkout on the Boston card despite being a prelim fighter who was 1-0. They also protected him from the wrestlers until Mendes, who they would have never given him earlier in his UFC run.
 
Paddy’s wrestling and ground game is absolutely legit, but his striking on the other hand is fairly mediocre. He got a gift against Jared Gordon lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,093
Messages
56,028,334
Members
175,038
Latest member
andre.

Share this page

Back
Top