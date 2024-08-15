koa pomaikai
This man truly loves Paddy he hasn’t said anyone reminded him of McGregor until now.
What do you think? Do you see the similarities between Paddy and McGregor?
Bullshit. Paddy has had 1 decent fight in his last.
Conor was looking like a future champ in his first 30 seconds in The UFC
