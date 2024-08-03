Media Dana White loses his mind over Jon Jones being ranked third in UFC’s P4P-ranking

Is Bones still #1 pound-for-pound?

  • Total voters
    52
Pancake Sprawl said:
i like how he was normal Dana and he slowly kept getting more amped up while repeating what he already said in just a louder more aggressive tone. he's looked like he's lost a lot of weight with the way his jowls are saggy now. his face doesn't look like a red balloon anymore.
Click to expand...
We caught him between botox sessions his sweet pink head will tighten up soon
 
I mean I don’t really disagree. The whole steroid usage thing puts a damper on it though….
 
Remember when Dana said Jones was scared shitless of Ngannou and he should be actually scared and that Jones just doesn't want to fight Ngannou?
 
Dana glazing Jon Jones as the GOAT while having him fight a 44 year old Stipe is diabolical considering:

-Stipe hasn’t fought in 3+ years
-Stipe’s last fight was a brutal KO loss
-Stipe has 0 wins over the current UFC roster
 
He sounds as retarded as the dumb ass Jones meat riders over here.

Someone should really sit down to him, try to calm his roid rage a little and explain the difference between P4P rankings and GOAT lists (spoilers just is not #1 in the GOAT conversation either)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,418
Messages
55,980,164
Members
175,024
Latest member
KavkazDominance

Share this page

Back
Top