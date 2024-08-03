BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 11,705
- Reaction score
- 39,285
Swipe:
We caught him between botox sessions his sweet pink head will tighten up sooni like how he was normal Dana and he slowly kept getting more amped up while repeating what he already said in just a louder more aggressive tone. he's looked like he's lost a lot of weight with the way his jowls are saggy now. his face doesn't look like a red balloon anymore.
Dana going to recreate a Siberian Labor Camp for the rankings committee using his weekend supply of coke for snowSounds like it's time to send some of the rankings committee in for re-education.