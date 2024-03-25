Media Dana White @ Lex Fridman

Here's are Lex notes from his talk with mr. White

0:57 - Mike Tyson and early days of fighting
11:35 - Jiu jitsu
17:39 - Origin of UFC
31:50 - Joe Rogan
37:56 - Lorenzo Fertitta
40:23 - Great fighters
44:20 - Khabib vs Conor
47:27 - Jon Jones
50:28 - Conor McGregor
55:31 - Trump
1:01:09 - Elon vs Zuck
1:02:30 - Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul
1:05:18 - Forrest Griffin vs Stephan Bonnar
1:12:31 - Gambling
1:27:33 - Mortality

 
I like Lex but his monotone voice isnt the most enjoyable thing in the world to listen
 
every lex fridman interview ever is the most pseudointellectual and surface level slop imaginable. he's the definition of what dumb people think of as smart. him and dana chumming it up can't be anymore insufferable than his elon stuff, i imagine.
 
3 posts, both participants and the podcast itself have taken jabs.

Sherdog.

Get your plus ones, tell us why you won't listen, and what annoys you most.
 
Skimmed through it, just a bunch of boring topics with the answers we've heard before a thousand times
 
middle school level interviewing skills from lex fridman and he seems like a naive cornball. it doesn't help that he worships man-titty musk.

not to mention, this is just a needle in a haystack in terms of the pods that dana is on. i don't imagine he'll anything insightful to say on here either...
 
Hearing Dana talk about MMA and Trump is boring. Lex should have asked Dana about the Israel-Palestine conflict and go in depths on why Dana slapped his wife… Come on, your kids are gonna see that.
 
True or not, you can't be shittting on others for "middle school level" shit when you don't capitalize your sentences or Is
 
