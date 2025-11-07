Dana White: Kamaru Usman is the greatest Welterweight of all time

The_Renaissance said:
I actually thought this until the Leon losses
Click to expand...
whats-your-favorite-black-cat-meme-this-is-definitely-top-v0-33aip8n8tlid1.jpeg

Remember now, Kamaru was winning the first fight completely, just got caught at the end >...<
 
GSP is the greatest and most talented. Khamzat and prime Hendricks would beat him though very close fights. Still Usman was insanely good. To have that kind of muscle and strength while retaining ATG cardio is highly unusual, elite wrestinling offense and defence and then he even gets blessed with one punch KO power on top of that.
 
You can argue that maybe at his absolutely peak form that he might have beaten gsp. But you really can't argue who has the stronger legacy at WW. Where in the pecking order you spend your time fighting matters. And Georges just spent longer fighting and winning at the very top. Do not agree with dana. Especially where I know dana holds grudges, and has absolutely had personal problems with Georges in the past.
 
TheBulge said:
GSP is the greatest and most talented. Khamzat and prime Hendricks would beat him though very close fights. Still Usman was insanely good. To have that kind of muscle and strength while retaining ATG cardio is highly unusual, elite wrestinling offense and defence and then he even gets blessed with one punch KO power on top of that.
Click to expand...

Yeah Usmans genetics were ridiculous.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Media Does anyone here have Kamaru Usman as the greatest WW of all-time?
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
1K
Aluminati
Aluminati
mideastbeast
No knees Usman will get the next title fight
Replies
16
Views
349
GearSolidMetal
GearSolidMetal

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,516
Messages
58,444,492
Members
176,042
Latest member
ValeTudoPrideUFC

Share this page

Back
Top