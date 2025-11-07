Dana White: Kamaru Usman is the greatest Welterweight of all time

ShaggyDoyle
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Feb 13, 2025
- Messages
- 352
- Reaction score
- 1,409
I actually thought this until the Leon losses
GSP is the greatest and most talented. Khamzat and prime Hendricks would beat him though very close fights. Still Usman was insanely good. To have that kind of muscle and strength while retaining ATG cardio is highly unusual, elite wrestinling offense and defence and then he even gets blessed with one punch KO power on top of that.
Yeah Usmans genetics were ridiculous.
GSP and Usman would be a great fight