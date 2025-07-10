Conor's already bulked up to middleweight and Jones never really bulked up from LHW; he just stopped dieting away his spare tire. They're as close in size right now as DC and Hendo were when they fought.Conor vs Jones
Smell the money
Nazim Sadykhov is an interesting choice of headliner . . .I already bought my ticket at trump.com it's got a wolf on it
The president is a convicted felon with full pardon power in the US and international connections.Both Jones and McGregor will likely be in jail by the time this is supposed to happen.