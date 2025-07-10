News Dana White: Jon Jones vs Aspinall "Dream" White House UFC Main Event - Jones & Mcgregor Possible

So you're saying there's a chance

Not again.

This conversation has already gotten on everyone's nerves.

A better fight would be Jones vs. Poatan.
 
Imagine a July 4th, 250-year national anniversary celebration where Jones gets flatline by a Brit.

I call bullshit on everything..

UFC in the white house
Conor fighting again
Jones fighting again

you nerds need to stop posting about this
 
Khaosan said:
Both Jones and McGregor will likely be in jail by the time this is supposed to happen.
The president is a convicted felon with full pardon power in the US and international connections.
 
