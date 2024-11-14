Not gonna lie, it would be brilliant from Jones to do that. Continue ducking the talk about fighting Aspinall next to continue garnering publicity from folks claiming he's ducking Aspinall. Then come out and call out Aspinall to hype up the fight off the endless talk from folks who claim he was ducking him.We all know Jones wins and then in epic fashion calls out Tom after the fight. July, 2025, the blockbuster.
I mean it's masterful marketing to sell it as he is scared if that's what he is doing. But I'd legitimately be surprised to see Jon risk his undefeated record against anyone where he would be a clear betting underdog.We all know Jones wins and then in epic fashion calls out Tom after the fight. July, 2025, the blockbuster.
Wait the husband ultimately gets their wish over the wife's? I'm doing this marriage thing wrong.Dana tried to force Jon to fight at UFC 151, Jon is the husband in their relationship .P
Honestly it's be for the best as Stipe will give Tom a fight.its going to be fucking hilarious if Miocic knocks the fuck out of Jones at the weekend
I mean it's masterful marketing to sell it as he is scared if that's what he is doing. But I'd legitimately be surprised to see Jon risk his undefeated record against anyone where he would be a clear betting underdog.