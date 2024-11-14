  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Dana White: Jon Jones MUST fight Tom Aspinall if he wants to keep fighting after UFC 309, "he's not fighting Pereira"

We all know Jones wins and then in epic fashion calls out Tom after the fight. July, 2025, the blockbuster.
 
Must and will are 2 different things.

Dana said he will fight Aspinall, not that he must fight Aspinall.

And given how much Dana's been parading him around, I think Jones will fight whoever he wants next if he keeps fighting and not who Dana suggests he fights next.
 
Not gonna lie, it would be brilliant from Jones to do that. Continue ducking the talk about fighting Aspinall next to continue garnering publicity from folks claiming he's ducking Aspinall. Then come out and call out Aspinall to hype up the fight off the endless talk from folks who claim he was ducking him.
 
I mean it's masterful marketing to sell it as he is scared if that's what he is doing. But I'd legitimately be surprised to see Jon risk his undefeated record against anyone where he would be a clear betting underdog.
 
congrats to everyone who criticized Jones for not wanting to fight Aspinal. Dana white listened to us🦾.
 
