Topics:
-Continues to praise Jon Jones and doubles down says Ngannou was "scared" to fight Jon JOnes
-Calls Ronda Rousey "Greatest Athlete Ever Worked with"
-Teases UFC 306: Sphere will be better than UFC 300
-Talks Mcgregor and doesn't know if he has same drive anymore
-Says If/When Jon Jones Beats Stipe, he SHOULD fight Tom Aspinall
Last edited: