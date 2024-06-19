  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Dana White: "Jon Jones, Greatest Fighter EVER in ANY Combat Sport" - UFC 306 BETTER Than UFC 300 "Thought UFC 300 Was Good?"

-Continues to praise Jon Jones and doubles down says Ngannou was "scared" to fight Jon JOnes
-Calls Ronda Rousey "Greatest Athlete Ever Worked with"
-Teases UFC 306: Sphere will be better than UFC 300
-Talks Mcgregor and doesn't know if he has same drive anymore
-Says If/When Jon Jones Beats Stipe, he SHOULD fight Tom Aspinall

 
Undefeated in the UFC since 2010 - (2008 really^^) and still fighting in 2024 - Jones doesn't get enough praise <JonesDXSuckIt>
 
Who the fuck watches this shit? I was a huge Shannon Sharpe fan as he went to college in my home town but his fucking 'show' sucks ass and id imagine nothing but a bunch of dick suckers watch it.
 
Max vs Ilia
O'Malley vs Merab
Grasso vs Shevchenko III

Would be a great start
 
ME🖐️ if he has interesting guests on. The Katt Williams interview was amazing you should watch it. Great entertainment.
 
Nobody cares what Dana says...

He also says PowerSlap is better than the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS and every other sport.

Fuck outta here you rich clown.

Jon Jones will never be the greatest fighter in any combat sport.

So disrespectful to all the real legends from every sport.
 
Great football player, zero idea how his mush mouth keeps getting work talking.
 
