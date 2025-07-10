News Dana White: Islam Wins Title - Have IMMEDIATE Super Fight W/ Topuria

“But they have to win more fights in their division first right?” How clueless is interviewer?

First, there’s been tension building up to this fight already. The build up would be unimaginable. 1st time 2 weight class champ vs 2 weight class champ. #1vs#2 p4p, passionate fan base from both sides. Why risk losing this massive fight if one of them loses just to “have more wins”? Interviewer should be asking timeline and at which weight class instead of injecting jibberish for the sake of talking.
 
Does that mean the Paddy fight is now off? Because I wanted to see him get thrashed.

Then again I want to see this more.
 
Ah fuck, Dana should shut up once in awhile, Ilia will probably wait it out then, he has money and is in no rush.
 
He saying it could potentially happen with both guys being champ. But it's not gonna happen because it would've happened already.
 
HeadKickerV2 said:
Islam is fighting JDM in october probably, and after that his next fight is in march or april... Ilia has to have a fight before that
Ilia is saying December he’s game for another fight. It seems like the timeline might work if it’s in April.
 
I want to see the fight like everyone else, but it’s Dumb shit if neither guy wants to fight in each others division
 
I sure fucking hope they don't make Topuria vs Islam immediately after (if) Islam wins. it would be a fuck you to everyone at LW and WW who are waiting for title shots..
 
Shits retarded as fuck why didn't they just do it instead of Charles/Ilia that nobody fucking wanted god I hate this fucking company
 
CatchtheseHands said:
I sure fucking hope they don't make Topuria vs Islam immediately after (if) Islam wins. it would be a fuck you to everyone at LW and WW who are waiting for title shots..
that's the problem with waiting for title shots
 
CatchtheseHands said:
I sure fucking hope they don't make Topuria vs Islam immediately after (if) Islam wins. it would be a fuck you to everyone at LW and WW who are waiting for title shots..
But they would both vacate and fight for the inaugural GOAT belt because Jon was never Dana's #1 pfp
 
